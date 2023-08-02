Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 9:17 p.m.



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and the colonel in charge of the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard, Miguel Salom Clotet, signed the certificate of delivery of the donation of the Almanzora River high-altitude patrol boat to the Torrevieja City Council to form part of the Floating Museums of the city. The patrol boat, which has been assigned permanently, free of charge and free of charges, is affected by the Joaquín Chapaprieta Municipal Institute of Culture.

The ship was built in 2003 in a monocoque of polyester reinforced with fiberglass, with dimensions of 30 meters in length, 5.90 meters in width, 3.40 meters in depth and 1.50 meters in draft.

The colonel in charge of the Alicante Command, José Hernández Mosquera, explained that they are especially excited that the patrol boat is located in Torrevieja due to the presence of the Civil Guard in this city. Hernández pointed out that it is a good way to value the work that the ship has done, as well as a great visibility showcase of the work that the Civil Guard does at sea every day. “It is a way for the citizen to recognize our work,” said the chief colonel.

In this sense, Eduardo Dolón pointed out that it is very important for citizens to understand this part of the sea: “We are already thinking about how to shape it to tell what life was like on this type of boat and what it has done for us.”

At the moment, the ship is being sealed for maintenance and provided with all the pertinent documentation, with the expectation of having everything ready before the end of the year.