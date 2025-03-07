Internet has become a space where any user can buy or sell, both clothes and electronic devices, to other individuals. However, in this digital environment some problems may arise, such as scams designed to gain the trust of their victims. In recent years there have been more cyber attacks, but this does not mean that tomorrow you will be the next victim, since, if you know some patterns, you can avoid them.

For this reason The Civil Guard alerts in its social networks of a new scam that is being done through the portals of sale. In this situation, the offender ensures that his transaction is being controlled by the Civil Guard itself and thus He wins his victim’s confidence.

“A saleswoman lost a phone valued at 850 euros,” starts the message of an agent. “I wanted to sell it on a well -known sale platform. The buyer asked him to complete the transaction outside the platform“, says the first error since these platforms offer a safe environment, but if you get out of them they can do to track the scammer.

Despite this, the seller trusted the person who was going to buy her product by sending this A proof of income that said that the Civil Guard is “controlling the transaction”. “In addition, this email comes from an account that is not official, which is of an individual,” the agent continues.

The result was that she trusted the mail of the scammer by sending the phone but without receiving any payment.

Civil Guard tips to prevent these scams

“Do not fall into these scams. The Civil Guard does not control any transaction. Besides distrust when the buyer or seller asks you to leave the platform to complete the paymentcheck the spelling offenses and remember that a platform or an institution will not send you an email from a particular account. “