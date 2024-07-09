The employees of a jewelry store in the El Palmar district of Cartagena (Murcia) They were visited by a client shortly before closing time to go home to celebrate the last Three Kings’ Night. The woman crossed the first threshold of the establishment, protected by a double access system, and, as soon as they opened the second door, three hooded and armed men burst violently into the shop. The alleged client, who was wearing a wig and several layers of clothing that served as a disguise, pointed a gun at the owner of the jewellery store, shot in the air to intimidate all the employees and fled with her fellow gang members with a loot of money and jewellery valued at more than one million euros. This robbery started an investigation by the Civil Guard that culminated last week and in which nine people have been arrested, the alleged members of a group specialised in violent robberies that committed several robberies in different towns in the provinces of Murcia, Valencia and Alicante.

The Judicial Police brigade of the Murcia command took charge of the operation, called Kataros JoypalmThe evidence collected at the assaulted establishment, in addition to the images captured by the security cameras of the jewelry store, led to the identification of an entire group of criminals They were itinerant gangsters who carried out pre-selected hits, both in jewelry stores and in the homes of wealthy businessmen. None of them had a fixed residence or a known job. But their purchasing power allowed them to rent luxury residences that they constantly moved between the three provinces in which they operated, and in which they used false documentation, drove expensive cars and ate in high-end restaurants.

Their way of operating was always the same. One of the members would obtain information about potential targets and give them the order to carry out the robbery in exchange for a share of the loot. If the existing security systems were not known, a group of women, mainly, would be in charge of prowling around the area, especially jewelry stores, to obtain the necessary information. Later, they would hide GPS beacons in the vehicles of the owners of establishments or homes to know their location at all times. The members of the gang waited for the exact moment to commit the robberies. They needed the main people in charge of their targets to be present in order to have easy access to safes and valuables or to know their cash movements.

This is how they decided to break into a home in Bétera (Valencia) on May 30. The owners of the house had missed details of an unusual accumulation of cash, which reached, through collateral contacts, a member of the gang. After their usual surveillance and checks, two hooded men waited for the owners of the property to assault them with weapons, threaten them and beat them until they opened the safe, hidden in a dressing room. They pocketed 40,000 euros in cash and two high-end mobile phones. The investigation, which fell to the Civil Guard of Valencia, realized that the assailants knew details that only the family and friends closest to the victims knew. The information reached the criminal group and the agents identified two people as possible perpetrators of the crime and who were also in the database of their colleagues in Murcia. It was the same gang from the El Palmar jewelry store.

The joint operation between the Murcia and Valencia police forces revealed that the plot was behind two other robberies. One, in a house in Torrevieja (Alicante), in which they followed the same procedure as in Bétera. Another, in a jewellery store located in the La Zenia shopping centre in Orihuela Costa (Alicante), which was ultimately foiled by the shop’s alarm systems, but which was very similar to the one in Cartagena. In all cases, the robbery had been carried out with great violence, with blows to the victims and with the members essential to committing the crime, the number of which varied depending on the target.

With all the information gathered and the suspects identified, the Guardia Civil set up a surveillance operation in Portmán, a beach town located near La Unión, on the Murcia coast. Six members of the gang, three men and three women, were distributed in two cars, one of them rented, with the intention of travelling to Alicante, but were intercepted by the agents. After arresting them, a search of the vehicles revealed three firearms, detonating ammunition, a taser gun, large doses of marijuana and cocaine and 63,000 euros worth of jewellery and watches. Shortly afterwards, two other members of the group were arrested at the police station in Murcia. Last week, the operation continued with searches of two properties located in Santomera (Murcia) and Murcia, where the last member of the dismantled gang was arrested and two kilos of hashish, a pistol, a simulated long weapon, ammunition, two self-defense sprays, two GPS beacons and all the paraphernalia that the members of the criminal group, of three different nationalities, used to carry out their attacks, were found. The four men and five women arrested so far, because sources from the armed institute advance that the operation is still open and do not rule out more arrests, are charged with the alleged crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation, illegal possession of weapons, drug trafficking, falsification of public documents, theft of use of a motor vehicle and membership of a criminal group.