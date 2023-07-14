The Civil Guard agents who have dismantled a sect in a chalet located in La Pobla de Tornesa (Castellón).

They called themselves “the family of the soul” and hid like a conventional psychotherapy group in a chalet in the Castellón town of La Pobla Tornesa, with just over 1,300 inhabitants. But it was actually a destructive sect that has been dismantled by the Civil Guard within the framework of the Avicenna operation. The agents have arrested part of their leadership: three people, including the teacher of the sect and her husband, arrested for the alleged crimes of illicit association, labor intrusion, against public health, sexual assault and disclosure of secrets , among others, that they would have committed against a hundred victims. Most of them had been recruited at an early age, around 20 years old, and many had been in the group for up to 15 years, which they would have accessed in some cases as minors.

As reported by the security body, it is a destructive sect of the type known as a psychotherapeutic sect, which hid as a conventional psychotherapy group.

Their leader had called herself a teacher and claimed to have the absolute truth. She presented herself to her supposed clients and followers as the only person who could help them solve her problems. She offered therapies with shamanic rituals for which she came to ask for 10,000 euros and in which she offered drugs to annul the will of the victims.

It is the second destructive sect to be dismantled in the province of Castellón in just over a year. In March 2022, the National Police arrested the leadership of a sexual sect that had operated for decades in a farmhouse in Vistabella del Maestrat, another small town in the interior of Castellón.

The leaders of the supposed cult of “La familia del alma” had been carrying out this activity for years and for a few months they had established themselves in a chalet in the Castellón town of La Pobla Tornesa. His followers frequently attended shamanic therapies or rituals from various points throughout the Spanish geography. Rituals in which drugs, mezcal and hallucinogenic substances were consumed to later practice collective nudes or workshops related to the chakras and sexual therapies, many against the will of the victims.

The investigation began after the complaint from the parents of two of the victims, in which they reported the existence of several victims who had managed to leave the sect and wanted to denounce the facts suffered.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

According to the Civil Guard, sometimes the acts and rituals were carried out without the authorization of the victims after annulling their will, and on occasions they were filmed by those responsible in the La Pobla Tornesa home, where various sexual abuses allegedly took place.

The sessions and rituals had to be celebrated when and how the teacher established. To achieve her goals, she threatened the victims with punishment, humiliation and even being disowned when there was already an emotional dependence on the other members.

All the victims had been recruited through people trusted by the organization’s leaders. Its objective was young people, around the age of 20, in a situation of emotional vulnerability and in search of solutions to their problems. Some of the people recruited have been immersed in the collective for more than 15 years, and would have even started when they were still minors.

The situation of the victims made it easier for the teacher to manipulate them through the use of different techniques of control, persuasion, emotional dependence and affective separation from their closest environment in order to be separated from them and integrated into the sect. The leader imparted the therapies to those affected in exchange for paying large amounts of money, and as she increased the fidelity and emotional dependence of the victims, she increased the price of said therapies. Payments were made using methods that allowed the detection of these activities to be concealed from the authorities.

Objects seized by the Civil Guard in the search of a chalet in La Pobla Tornesa where they have dismantled a sect with more than a hundred affected.

The people affected are located mainly in the provinces of Tarragona, Castellón and Barcelona and there are around a hundred based on those who have filed a complaint and others who have already been fully identified throughout the long period of activity of this group.

Those responsible for the sect went so far as to carry out trust tests on the most devoted followers where they were required to pay more than 10,000 euros under the promise of accessing the teacher’s closest circle and, if they refused, they were threatened with being disowned by the rest of the people from the only place they were now a part of after their separation from the rest of their social environment.

There was also a more exclusive group with greater relevance in the hierarchy of the sect known as the Circle or the veteransmade up of several people, some of whom have been immersed in this group for more than 15 years, and to whom in turn the intimacies and personal data of the rest of the members were revealed so that they could exert influence over them.

In the search carried out in the chalet where the group sessions and the alleged psychotherapy sessions were held, a significant amount of cash was found, distributed in envelopes with notes on the names of the alleged victims; lists of payments for sessions carried out; psychotropic substances used to carry out the different rituals and whose purpose was to cause the victims a state of hallucination, mental alienation and a total loss of will; and a large number of agendas and notes corresponding to the life and personal data of people who could be victims of the sectarian network.

The investigation has been directed by the Investigating Court 3 of Castellón, at whose disposal the three detainees have been placed, as well as all the material and evidence found during the search. The operation was carried out by agents of the Information Group of the Tarragona Civil Guard Command, the Information Headquarters (UCE-3) and the Castellón Civil Guard Command.