The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has arrested two people, allegedly, for stealing cattle from farms in Mula and Pliego. This investigation, called ‘Corderillos’, is still open and is intended to clarify a series of crimes committed on cattle farms in the Río Mula region where more than 50 head of cattle have been stolen.

These individuals are allegedly responsible for the crimes of robbery with force and escalation and animal abuse, since they sacrificed some of the stolen specimens for their own consumption, causing injuries and unnecessary suffering to the lambs due to the way in which they They were treated and sacrificed.

The alleged criminals almost always acted at night and targeted young kids and lambs, between 25 and 35 days old, because it was easier to catch and transport them. In addition, when selling them, after fattening, it makes identification more difficult.

After handling the animals, they were transported in the trunk of a car so as not to arouse suspicion. According to the Civil Guard, first they were taken to an agricultural warehouse in Mula and, after a few days, they were transferred to a rustic plot of land in Pliego for fattening and subsequent sale.

This operation began at the beginning of this year due to the various complaints that were filed. The ranchers even went so far as to make night surveillance in their car or inside the corrals. So far, five crimes have been clarified, but the involvement of those arrested in more criminal acts or that there are more people involved is not ruled out.

In the intervention, part of the stolen cattle has been recovered. The detainees, the recovered effects and the proceedings have been made available to the Investigating Court of Mula.