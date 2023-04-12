Since the early hours of this morning, the Civil Guard has been carrying out a major operation against international cocaine trafficking in several provinces, including Barcelona, ​​in which around twenty detainees linked to the well-known Farruku clan, made up of Albanian citizens, are expected. Sources close to the operation have indicated that more than 250 Civil Guard agents are acting in Madrid, Málaga, Toledo, Barcelona and Cádiz, where, in addition to the arrests, summonses are being handed out as investigated to other people.

The investigation began with the seizure of two tons of cocaine in the port of Algeciras. The Farruku clan has been known in Spain since 2008 for being linked to the criminal organization with home robberies, cocaine trafficking and various crimes related to drug trafficking.

The lawyer from Malaga Juan Fernández is one of the twenty people who have been arrested this Wednesday. Sources from the law firm have confirmed to EFE that the agents have searched the firm, although they have been convinced that “everything will turn out favorably” for them. Juan Fernández is a lawyer with more than 25 years of experience and belongs to the European Council of Lawyers and the International Network of Lawyers. He is specialized in criminal law and investments and could be investigated for money laundering, according to sources close to the investigation.

The alleged leader of the Farruku clan, Kreshnik Farruku, was arrested in 2019 in Madrid. He had a European arrest warrant issued by Italy since 2018 and the Spanish Police had investigated him for his possible relationship with the group of Albanians who in 2007 assaulted the house of businessman José Luis Moreno and for the shooting death of a man in El Molar (Madrid) in 2008.

Investigators also suspected that Farruku was behind the death of his boss in 2010 on Calle Telémaco in Madrid, after which he assumed command of the organization, although shortly after he was arrested in Barcelona with 20 kilos of cocaine that he intended to take to Italy by car, for which he went to prison.

Two years later, he escaped taking advantage of a prison permit and fled Spain, where he was arrested again four years ago in a Madrid hotel with his brother Erniu, who had assumed leadership of the clan.