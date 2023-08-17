The Civil Guard continues with its investigations to try to clarify, as soon as possible, the alleged group rape of a minor under 15 years of age in Ceutí. At this time, investigators continue to gather information on the complaint and no arrests have been made.

The mayoress of the town, Sonia Almela, remarked this Wednesday that “there is an investigation process open at the moment that forces us to be very careful with the statements that can be made.” The councilor insisted that “there is nothing confirmed at this time.”

Almela stressed that during the Ceutí festivities “many security measures were taken”, such as reinforcing the Local Police staff with agents from Lorquí, controls at the entrances to the municipality or the deployment of plainclothes agents . The councilor also valued the purple dots that, once again, were present these days in the party area.

They demand a crash plan



Víctor Egio, regional deputy of Podemos-IU-AV, also expressed his concern about this alleged new attack, “the third of this type in just over a year.” He also denounced the silence of the administrations, including the regional government, and called for a crash plan. “It is something that worries us because it seems that this extreme and degrading form of violence is normalizing,” remarked the parliamentarian. “Our minors are increasingly exposed to pornography and sexist messages on the networks and the educational system is the only brake.”