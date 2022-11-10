The accused of murdering her boyfriend in 2019 in Castro Urdiales, this Tuesday, at the Cantabria Court. Pedro Puente Hoyos (EFE)

The statements of the first week of the trial on the death of a man in Castro Urdiales (Cantabria), whose skull appeared in the house of a neighbor, point to the main suspect. The version of the couple of the deceased, Carmen M. -who opened the sessions in the court of first instance of the Cantabrian town-, has been diluted by subsequent appearances. A civil guard has admitted this Thursday before the judge that the first complaint that was recorded about the disappearance of Jesús María G. in 2019 was filed by a cousin of his. The Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution, which respectively demand 25 years in prison and reviewable permanent prison, have tried to demonstrate these days that the woman did not show special interest in the absence of the victim in the spring of 2019.

This Thursday’s session has served to strengthen the thesis of the accusations that the 61-year-old suspect did not worry about not having news of her 67-year-old boyfriend, who, according to her, believed he was traveling, and that it was a cousin of this who first went to the Civil Guard. The agent has indicated that the court responded without any problem to the authorities’ call to try to clarify what was happening with the man from Bilbao, while three neighbors mentioned have stated very briefly that the Castro Urdiales housing block where they reside hardly has any inhabitants during the winter. beyond the summer stays. This Wednesday, two other guards specified that they did not perceive any concern from Carmen M. about possible people accessing her home without consent, as she did emphasize in her answers to her defense in the first days of the trial, held with a popular jury, in which she tried to withdraw from the case.

This Friday the experts who analyzed the state of the head, whose appearance and its circumstances have taken over a good part of the testimonies of this first week of a trial that will last during the following, are summoned before the Cantabrian court. The suspect stated that she thought that her partner, with whom she had been in a relationship for seven years and on whom she insists that she did not maintain monetary dependency, was traveling. The Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution highlight “economic motives” in the death of the Basque living in this municipality. The woman also insisted that she gave her neighbor and friend, in whose house the skull was found, a package with “sex toys” due to the “great shame” that the investigators found those items in their investigations in the home. . His answers only to questions from his lawyer also served to charge against this neighbor, whom he reproached for “pulling the yews” and bothering the deceased, in addition to asserting that she had access to the computer in which searches such as “Yes My husband disappears, do I collect the pension? or “How long does it take for a corpse to decompose?”

This version has been flatly denied by this friend, also named Carmen M., who has thus resolved her opinion on such words: “Lies.” According to her, she never used that computer and she and her sister found out about José María’s absence on March 1, 2019. In April, her suspect gave her a package with alleged erotic products. After months of being fed up, the “stench” made him open it on September 28, despite the fact that the owner of the box told him “You won’t even think of it!” her when she expressed her weariness to him. She then found the skull wrapped in plastic and kept in a toiletry bag. Scientific work confirmed that it belonged to the disappeared person. Here the intervention of a nurse who came by ambulance to the home after being notified of an anxiety attack by Ana M., the sister of the defendant’s friend, becomes relevant. Ana, as the toilet has described, blurted out to this “brave friend, you have put me in what a situation”. “Inside the ambulance there was a violent situation, Ana asked the defendant: ‘How could you do this to me?

The relatives of the deceased have also made their position clear against the retiree’s partner. Her brother, Andrés B., has come to express that she “had killed him” and that when the man disappeared, she did not doubt the involvement of his girlfriend. His cousin, Alfonso R., was the one who denounced the absence of Jesús María and has stated before the magistrate that “this relationship was not going to last long, it was fatal and it was not normal.”