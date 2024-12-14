The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has developed the Guabol operation in Jumilla, an investigation that began more than a year ago to clarify the violent death of a person found in critical condition inside a building, which has culminated in the identification and arrest of its alleged perpetrator, for the crime of homicide.

The events date back to June of last year, with the discovery of a person, a native of Bolivia, with a blow to the head and in critical conditionwho was transferred to a hospital in Yecla, where she died six days later.

Initially it was thought that the victim could have suffered a fall down the stairs where it was found, but the specialists in the Benemérita Judicial Police, assigned to the Persons Area (Homicides), upon detecting data that did not fit and indications of homicidal etiology corroborated by the forensic report, established the main line of investigation of the case as homicide .

The civil guards have carried out numerous and complex investigations at the scene, with witnesses and in the victim’s environment, which led to the identification of a citizen of El Salvador who was allegedly responsible for the homicide under investigation.

Once all the necessary evidence has been obtained, as well as other complementary technical evidence, the Civil Guard has located the suspect. in a penitentiary centerwhere he has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of homicide. The detainee is in preventive detention for the commission of another similar crime, in this case attempted.