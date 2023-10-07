This Saturday, Seprona (Nature Protection Service) caught two kangaroos that had escaped from a private farm in the Madrid municipality of Villanueva de la Cañada, with almost 23,000 inhabitants and 30 kilometers east of the capital, according to reports. informed the Civil Guard. Around 12:30, the agents from this town and El Escorial received a call. It was a security guard from the Camilo José Cela University, located about 12 kilometers from the municipality, who warned of the presence of the two animals in the vicinity of the private institution. Several troops have gone to the scene, cornered the marsupials and finally captured them “safely.” They then moved them back to the property, whose owner, they found, had already opened a file. “That means that he is being investigated to see how he obtained the two animals,” says a spokeswoman for the force.

Kangaroos are considered exotic animals and the spokesperson explains that it is not illegal to have them, but that a permit is required to do so, in addition to being able to provide them with an adequate and safe habitat, in such a way that their well-being is guaranteed and escapes are prevented. “For now we don’t know if they have been bred here in captivity or where they come from,” she says. Even so, he continues, they have chosen to return them to the farm – “a large area” – because it is an environment that they already know and where they have considered that they would be better off until the ongoing investigation is resolved and it is determined if the owner has all the documentation in order.

In a video released by the Civil Guard, the two kangaroos – not large in size – are seen running around and jumping around the area where they have been found, while the agents try to surround them so they can put them in gray carriers, similar to those used for bring other types of animals, like cats, for example. The two marsupials were near the university fence, says the Civil Guard, not far from the farm and where the security guard discovered them.

The Community of Madrid has a Recovery Center for wildlife, in the town of Tres Cantos, where they also collect exotic animals in case, as stated on the website, “they cannot be released into the natural environment due to the threat they pose to ecosystems.” All citizens who own an exotic animal that they can no longer take care of can go to this center, as can anyone who comes across an injured animal or an invasive species. The Ministry of Ecological Transition has a specific catalog of invasive species, those that “may constitute a serious threat to native species, habitats or ecosystems, agronomy, or to the economic resources associated with the use of natural heritage,” and the list is open to updates. Among the mammals included There are raccoons, brown and black rats or Vietnamese pigs, but not kangaroos.

