A diver removed, last January, a bundle of cocaine that was hidden under the waterline of a ship intercepted in Puerto de la Luz, in Las Palmas, in an image provided by the Civil Guard.

Against the ingenuity of drug traffickers, technology. The Civil Guard has acquired 10 underwater drones to improve its ability to intercept drug caches that the mafias try to introduce into Spain through what in police jargon is known as the “parasite technique”. This consists of adhering metal cylinders containing bundles of drugs using magnets or welding to the hull of boats below their waterline so that they are not detected.

The armed institute considers it essential to have these remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) after verifying that the systems used up to now to detect these caches — “poles” with which the agents feel the keels of the boats — “they have been shown to be inadequate” and that the support provided by divers from the Special Groups of Underwater Activities (GEAS) of the Civil Guard is not sufficient, as detailed in the tender documentation for the purchase of the drones

The concealment of drugs in the keels of boats has been used for years by drug trafficking. In September 2005, the Civil Guard and the Customs Surveillance Service intercepted a Cypriot-flagged ship in the port of Carboneras (Almería) that had two metal cylinders attached to the hull with 270 kilos of cocaine inside, in what was then considered a novel method. Since then, “parasitic” caches have been repeated. The most recent, at the end of last year, when in two different operations, the Civil Guard located in ports of the Canary Islands two consignments of cocaine ―one of 200 kilos and the other, of 32.5 kilos― hidden in the nozzles located in the submerged areas of the hulls of two ships.

In the supporting document for the contest, the armed institute details that organized crime uses two systems to introduce caches underwater. One is, precisely, “the use of a device or agglomeration of an illicit cargo that can be attached to the hull by means of magnets or fixings to the balance keel of any type of vessel.” Another is the so-called “torpedo”, whereby a ship that appears to be legally active tows a drum of drugs deep down to end up releasing it near the coast. Then, other members of the mafia locate and recover it thanks to geolocation beacons. Security forces consider it very difficult to detect these narco torpedoes with current media.

For this reason, the Civil Guard considers that in order to “improve the efficiency and effectiveness in the detection of these means of concealment of narcotics, it is necessary to acquire submersible drones”, in which the Ministry of the Interior has invested 25,000 euros, financed in much of it with funds from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF). The contest, to which only two companies entered, has been won by Saborit Internacional SL, a Madrid company specializing in the sale of police and security material.

Submerged cache of 1,500 kilos of hashish located by the Civil Guard on the 4th in Almería.

The 10 underwater drones, which must be operational before November, will be deployed by the Civil Guard in the ports of Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Malaga, Vigo, Algeciras, Puerto de la Luz (Las Palmas), Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Alicante and Santander. Two of them, those of Algeciras and Valencia, have been placed for years by different international organizations among the five in Europe where the most cocaine is seized. The underwater vehicles purchased weigh less than five kilos and can be submerged to a depth of 100 meters. Equipped with a high-definition camera and spotlights that allow the hulls to be inspected even “in low light conditions and complicated underwater environments”, they have a range of six hours and a maximum speed of four knots.

The purchase of submersible drones by the Civil Guard confirms that part of the fight against drug trafficking has been played underwater for a long time. Since 2006, the security forces have been aware of the existence of semi-submersible vessels that cross the Atlantic Ocean loaded with drugs to Europe. Since then, four of these mills have been seized in Spain. Two of them – one in Galicia, precisely in 2006, and another in Malaga, in 2021 – had not yet been thrown into the sea when the police intervened. The other two were found already sunk, both off the Galician coast. The first, in November 2019, kept a shipment of 3,000 kilos of cocaine when it was recovered. The second, discovered last March, was already found without the load. Also in July of last year, the Police arrested a father and a son in Castellar de la Frontera (Cádiz) accused of creating three submersible drones prepared to carry up to 200 kilos of drugs each.

