A report from the Civil Guard attributes the detainees of the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) for alleged integration into a organization for terrorist purposes several searches on the internet for “possible targets” among different personalities opposed to the independence of Catalonia, including the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado.

In a May 2021 report from the Information Services of the Catalonia Area, to which Europa Press has had access, the agents verify that one of those arrested, Jordi Ros Solà, carried out different searches on the internet through their data devices relating to people linked to political parties opposed to independence and to an agent of the Mossos d’Esquadra corps. These searches, according to the Civil Guard, “would have as their objective the possible realization of an action against said persons or property.” The report details that among them is Casado in a consultation that was carried out on September 18, 2019 with an Asus brand mobile phone intervened at the home of Jordi Ros in Sabadell.

In addition to Casado, this member of the CDR integrated into a cell (ERT) to commit actions aimed at achieving the independence of Catalonia carried out searches on the internet about Manuel Valls, then a councilor of the Barcelona City Council or José Manuel Villegas, former Secretary General of Citizens. Other personalities appear on the list: Marta Morell Albaladejo, councilor for the Sabadell City Council; Marta Farrés Falgueras, mayor of Sabadell; Joan López Alegre, who was a deputy for the Popular Party in Parliament; Francisco Aranda Vargas, deputy of the PSC in the Congress of Deputies for Barcelona and Carles Hernández Vilamajo, mayor of the BRIMO of the Mossos d’Esquadra.

The Civil Guard adds that they have been seized “Evidence of annotations” referring to people and the license plates of their vehicles of people “ideologically opposed to independence”, reviewing the cases of Antonio López Pérez and Annerose Bloss.

Intent to attempt



The Civil Guard report attributes to the detainees the intention to commit “attacks”. Regarding Jordi Ros, he points out that “a large amount of data and information has been obtained that show his activities in the framework of obtaining information on possible objectives and the Security Forces and Forces.” De Ros adds that he was carrying out a work of “Target recognition, surveillance and control of police facilities, taking pictures and videos of predetermined targets.” In the photographs of the selected objectives, certain aspects of the facilities are collected, such as entrances, surveillance cameras, location of electrical towers (among others), police officers and license plates of police vehicles.

This control was established over the Parliament of Catalonia and other facilities such as high voltage towers, motorway facilities and tolls, as well as the Delegation of the Government of Barcelona, ​​the Prosecutor’s Office of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, the Naval Command of Barcelona, ​​the Military Government of Barcelona or the headquarters of the Headquarters of the Civil Guard Command. The agents recall that Jordi Ros participated in the actions in order to prevent the transfer to Madrid of the 1-O prisoners from the Can Brians 2 penitentiary in Sant Esteve de Sesrovires.

His statement of September 24, 2019 is also mentioned in which Jordi Ros states that “the purpose for which he wanted to manufacture the explosive called nitrocellulose was as a deception or distraction measure, attracting the attention of the police and experts in the deactivation of explosive, with respect to another simultaneous action that would be the main one ».

Before the National Court



The report of the armed institute, sent to the National Court, concludes that the ERT had as its main objective “the assault planning, occupation and defense of the Parliament of Catalonia ”once the so-called ‘D-day’ arrived, for which they handled explosive substances.

Attempted assault on Parliament, on September 11, 2019. / Reuters

In the report, based on the records carried out in September 2019 that concluded with nine detainees (already released today), the Civil Guard indicates that “the ERT fulfilled a fundamental task in planning the assault, occupation and defense of the Parliament of Catalonia , showing its nature as orcriminal organization for terrorist purposes of which it gathers all the elements ».

The researchers point to this radicalism as a cohesive element of the ERT, thus configuring it as an extreme faction of the CDR. A reflection of this is a telephone conversation in December 2018 in which one of those investigated, former ERC councilor Xavier Buigas, speaks of the group formed for “mobilization issues” separating itself “completely” from the CDRs: “Already they did not even want to tie ties ». Through Buigas, the ERT received a specific order from the “clandestine collective called ‘Catalan CNI'”: to participate in the assault on the Parliament on ‘D-day’, a date that investigators have not been able to determine but which suggest that it could have taken place. after the sentence by 1-O, in order to “Produce a destabilizing effect in the Spanish State.”

Incendiary substances



As part of the preparations for the seizure of the legislative seat, they were entrusted “to develop incendiary, deflagrating and explosive substances in order to carry out actions against different objectives that, in the end, would favor the task” and, for this, they did gathering of «the necessary precursor agents, detailed manuals, data and correct handwritten formulations and laboratory equipment necessary for the synthesis of explosive compounds. ‘

During the searches, a document was found literally entitled ‘Bomb Scheme’ that illustrates mounting a device for remote detonation a camping gas pump. Among the preparatory acts that it has managed to accredit, the Civil Guard highlights “the acquisition of raw materials and the performance of chemical syntheses to obtain deflagrating and / or incendiary substances such as the ‘termite’ agent, as well as explosive substances such as hexogen , ammonium nitrate, tetralite, nitrocellulose, chloratite, ammonium, amosal or ampho ”.

They came to establish two “home laboratories” in family homes – and with children – in Sabadell and Sant Fost de Campsentelles. In the records, evidence was found that would demonstrate that those investigated had achieved “a high degree of efficiency in obtaining the agent ‘termite’ », of which several samples prepared for use were found, preserved in watertight containers where they would maintain their properties in “ideal conditions”.

The researchers indicate that the house of Sant Fost de Campsentelles, which they baptized as ‘batcave’, was the place where “tests and experiments of the synthesis of the products were carried out, making the garden area the times of testing ground for the ignition of the different chemical compounds produced, by gathering special characteristics of insulation to the sight and sound from outside the aforementioned plot ”.

The tasks of the ERT also included the establishment of contacts and coordination meetings with “other nuclei that produce incendiary, deflagrant and explosive substances.” Thus, the report alludes to a meeting with a person who is an expert in chemistry whom they call ‘Dr. Chemicals’, who would be a firefighter, although they would have also spoken with chemists and physicists.