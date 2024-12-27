The Command of the Civil Guard of Madrid has requested this Friday citizen collaboration to locate people or any data related to the death of a newborn a few weeks ago and whose body was found in the waste treatment plant in the town of Loeches.

The agents They continue with the search efforts and the investigation of the event that occurred on December 12 when a notice was received from workers at the Loeches recycling complex about the discovery of human remains of a baby.

In the search work we have had the specialized support of dogs detecting biological remains belonging to the Cynological Service of the Civil Guard. Now, they ask for citizen collaboration by calling 062.

Baby a few weeks old

The baby, just a few weeks old, was found at 1:46 a.m. that day. Employees at the recycling center found several parts of a baby’s body. Civil guards from Loeches, the Arganda del Rey Judicial Police Team and the Organic Judicial Police Unit of the Madrid Command traveled to the place.









At 5:50 a.m., the agents removed the body and transported it to the Institute of Legal Medicine to perform the autopsy, the results of which have not been revealed.

At the moment, agents have already investigated the births that have occurred in the last month in hospitals in the region and neighboring provinces. They have also received a few calls from citizens about possible leads, but most have been dismissed.

Likewise, it is analyzed from which locality said human remains found come, without ruling out other areas outside the East of Madrid – where they are deposited for treatment in the garbage at the Loeches plant – or from neighboring provinces.