Following an intense investigation, the Civil Guard has arrested the young man suspected of the stabbing death, this Sunday, of an 11-year-old boy who was playing football with his friends in a sports centre in Mocejón (Toledo, 5,000 inhabitants), according to sources of the investigation. The Civil Guard had been searching the area all night and today and questioning neighbours to find the alleged murderer of the minor. The detainee, according to these sources, is a 20-year-old man whose home is being searched. The Government Delegate, Milagros Tolón, has explained that at this moment two searches are being carried out in private homes. Tolón has described the murder as a “barbaric act” that has left “everyone in a state of shock”. shock”.

The incident occurred at ten o’clock on Sunday morning, when the victim, a boy named Mateo, was playing with two other minors at the Ángel Tardío sports facility, located on a hill on the outskirts of the town, next to an area of ​​residential chalets. At that moment, a young man with his face covered entered the facilities, went towards the group of minors and attacked the boy, although the motive for the attack has not yet been determined.

After the stabbing, the perpetrator fled. Initially, it was reported that he had left in a vehicle, but sources consulted have ruled this out. The weapon used in the attack that ended the child’s life has not been recovered, according to other sources. The investigation is being conducted by the Judicial Police Unit of the Armed Institute and the Information Group of the Toledo Command. The investigating court number 3 of Toledo, in charge of the case, has declared the proceedings secret.

Dozens of people were gathered at the house searched by the police this afternoon, where the arrest was made. According to reports, the young man – described as having light hair, average height and very thin – lived with his father, who had little contact with the other neighbours. “This morning the secret police have been hanging around the place in front of the house,” says Sergio, a young man from Alameda who has slept in the house next door on a temporary basis, at a friend’s house.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve.]