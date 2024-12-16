This Monday, the Civil Guard arrested the businesswoman Carmen Pano in the framework of the so-called Hydrocarbons case, who has publicly claimed to have delivered 90,000 euros to the Madrid headquarters of the PSOE in Ferraz.

Research sources consulted by Europa Press have confirmed these arrests, among them that of Carmen Pano, although they emphasize that the arrest is framed exclusively in the hydrocarbons investigation being instructed by the judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz, therefore unrelated to the alleged delivery of money to Ferraz.

Also Carmen Pano’s mother and daughter have been arrested within the framework of police proceedings that left a fourth arrested, an associate of Aldama who is related to the alleged hydrocarbon plot, according to the aforementioned sources.

The UCO practiced this Monday records in Madrid, Zaragoza, Seville and Zaragoza within the framework of the case in which, among others, businessman Víctor de Aldama is being investigated for alleged fraud in the hydrocarbon sector.

Investigation sources have confirmed Europa Press that the agents have appeared in a company in Calatayud (Zaragoza) linked to an associate of De Aldama, the alleged perpetrator of the ‘Koldo case’.

The UCO’s action is taking place in parallel with the statement of businessman Víctor de Aldama in the Supreme Court as an investigator in the ‘Koldo case’. Judge Leopoldo Puente investigates the alleged irregularities agreed upon during the pandemic for the purchase of medical supplies in the alleged awards.

It was last October when Judge Pedraz agreed to provisional imprisonment for both De Aldama and his partner Claudio Rivas for their alleged participation in a fraud against the Public Treasury of 182 million euros in the hydrocarbon sector. The magistrate agreed to the release of the former after his voluntary statement in the ‘Koldo case’, but Rivas is still in jail.

In this case – which remains secret – the judge investigates both as responsible for the criminal organization, as deputy director María Luisa Rivas, as well as other cooperators and a series of front men located in the administrative bodies of the supplying companies.