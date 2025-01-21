The Civil Guard has arrested in Ceuta a jihadist returned from Syria, who has already been expelled from Spain, and a second alleged jihadist in Valencia who is attributed a deep radicalization process through the internet with Daesh (Islamic State) propaganda.

As reported by the Civil Guard, the detainee in Ceuta is a returnee of Tunisian nationality who was detected when intended to access Spanish territory irregularly.

The investigation carried out revealed that this person He moved to Syria in 2016 in order to join a terrorist organization. After completing the actions, in coordination with the Central Expulsion Group of the National Police, he has been expelled to his country of origin.

The Civil Guard has valued its surveillance work at the entry and exit points of the country, giving as an example this latest arrest of an individual considered a ‘foreign terrorist fighter’ returned from Syria.









Arrested in Valencia

Furthermore, in another operation, the Civil Guard has reported the arrest of an individual for jihadism in the province of Valencia because was immersed in a “deep process of radicalization for several years, with consumption of jihadist web content spread by the terrorist organization Daesh.”

Many of these contents were on platforms recently removed from the online space after an international operation also promoted by the Civil Guard.

These actions have been carried out under the direction of the Central Court of Instruction number 1 and the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court. After being brought to justice, his imprisonment has been ordered.