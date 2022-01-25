The Civil Guard has arrested a 26-year-old man accused of desecrating several tombs in the Cheste cemetery (Valencia) to steal funeral objects and of coercing a man with whom he lived with a fake gun to help him by doing surveillance work in the graveyard. As reported on Tuesday by sources from the Benemérita, the arrest was made possible within the framework of Operation Dobecose, which began on January 8 as a result of a complaint about the desecration of several tombs in the Cheste cemetery, where it was even found an open coffin exposing the body.

The night before, a telephone call had been received at the Center for Coordination and Emergencies of the Generalitat Valenciana in which a man stated that he was witnessing how some young people tried to force the entrance of the Cheste cemetery. The agents of the Civil Guard of Ribarroja inspected the place and began investigations that led them to carry out a search of the home in Cheste of the person who had made the call, where they found more than 50 funerary objects and a simulated pistol.

The objective of the alleged perpetrator of the events was to remove the largest number of valuable objects from the tombs and corpses, and to achieve his goals he even forced another man with whom he lived to act as a watchman. The Civil Guard of Ribarroja has arrested this man, of Spanish nationality, for the crimes of theft, coercion and against religious sentiments and respect for the deceased, and the proceedings have been transferred to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Requena.