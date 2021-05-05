A high-end car seized in the operation. CIVIL GUARD / Europa Press

The Civil Guard and the Tax Agency (AEAT) have dismantled an organization that defrauded 7.3 million in VAT between 2017 and 2021 through the sale of second-hand vehicles. The plot was supported by a network of fictitious instrumental companies, located in Portugal, to introduce cars from Germany to Spain. Later, it sold the vehicles through distribution companies avoiding the payment of taxes. With this mechanism, the organization would have introduced vehicles worth 35.3 million euros from 2017 until now.

Eight people have been arrested in the framework of the operation, called Drosipán-Término. Among them is the head of the organization and other leaders and organizers of the plot, accomplices and beneficiaries of the fraud, according to the Civil Guard. Six home searches have also been carried out in different locations ―Albacete, Bellreguard (Valencia), Vilagarcía de Arousa (Pontevedra) and Almería― which have allowed the seizure of 15 vehicles valued at one and a half million euros and documentation on the fraudulent operations detected. In turn, precautionary measures have been adopted with the blocking of bank accounts of the companies involved in the fraud scheme.

“Introducer trout”

The investigation, carried out by the Court of Instruction number 2 of Albacete, began as a result of a complaint filed by the Regional Inspection Unit of the Castilla-La Mancha Tax Agency, after a prior investigation procedure on the companies involved in the plot. From that moment, the Albacete Prosecutor’s Office promoted the judicial investigation, which was jointly developed by Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency and the Civil Guard, in its role as judicial police, in close collaboration with the assistance of the AEAT Inspection Area in Castilla la Mancha. Thanks to the actions carried out by the investigators, a series of suspicious registrations were detected.

More information

The fraud used by the plot started with a series of fictitious Spanish companies, known as tintroductory ruchas. These companies simulated the direct purchase from European suppliers of used vehicles that were already registered in the country of origin. As these are intra-community acquisitions of goods under the general VAT regime, Spanish companies obtained vehicles exempt from the tax.

Subsequently, these introducer trout They sold the vehicles to Spanish distributors of the same plot, but they did not pay the VAT to the Public Treasury, which does correspond to it as it is already an internal operation. But the tax appeared on the sales invoices to the distributors, which did deduct the VAT not paid by the distributors. trout.

With this operation, the organization could sell the vehicles to the distributors at a much lower price, thanks to the margin granted by the previous VAT fraud. To make it difficult to detect, the plot was periodically replacing the companies that generated the fraud with new ones. At the same time, and under the guise of independent entities, the directors of the dealerships actually controlled the trout, which simply formally funneled the purchases of used vehicles to suppliers in the European Union.

According to the investigations, some clients of the distribution companies were fully aware of the fraud and acted in full collusion and coordination, ordering the purchase of vehicles formally through the plot to benefit from the washed VAT. Once the acquisition was commissioned, the registration of the used vehicle in Spain was processed before the corresponding Provincial Traffic Headquarters, after passing through the Technical Inspection of Vehicles, providing the documentation of the simulated transaction to justify the ownership of the registrant. Sometimes, even, the plot altered the documentation to try to avoid controls.

To reinforce the concealment of the fraud, the plot also had a cap foreign shell companies (called remote trout), which modified the applicable VAT regime: these companies, also controlled by the directors of the distributors, received invoices under the ordinary VAT regime for exempt intra-community deliveries of goods. Later, they changed the tax regime, issuing invoices to the Spanish distributors of the plot in accordance with the Special Regime for Used Goods (REBU), which is legally incompatible and already allowed this special regime to be maintained throughout the distribution chain to customers. which implies a much lower VAT taxation than in the general regime.

The researchers came to detect an additional concealment formula through the interposition of individuals with a clear profile of figureheads. These people, who are sometimes difficult to locate and in breach of their tax obligations, played a role similar to that of the remote trout.

The Civil Guard has intervened in the operation, on the part of the Civil Guard, the Traffic Investigation and Analysis Group of the Headquarters of the Traffic Group (GIAT Central) and on the part of the Tax Agency, the Customs Surveillance Operative Units in Albacete, Quintanar de the Order and Pontevedra; Inspection Units of Albacete, Galicia, Valencia and Almería; and Computer Audit Units of Castilla La Mancha, Almería, Galicia and Valencia. The operation has been directed by the Court of Instruction number 2 of Albacete. The operation is currently ongoing and new court decisions can be taken.