The Civil Guard affirms that a Moncloa advisor had “accurate information” about the leak of the Ayuso couple’s email

The Civil Guard has delivered a report to the Supreme Court in which it states that Pilar Sánchez Acera, former advisor to Moncloa and currently advisor in the Ministry of Óscar López, accessed the emails of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner before it was published in full by the media on the morning of March 14. The agents accuse Sánchez Acera of having had “accurate information” about the leak since, according to their investigations, he obtained it and showed it to Juan Lobato before it was published by El Plural. The report does not specify where this leak could have come from.

The messages support Lobato’s version but do not reveal how Moncloa obtained the emails from Ayuso’s partner

The messages that Lobato provided in his testimony reveal that Sánchez Acera sent him the email with Alberto González Amador’s confession on the morning of March 14 before it was published. In those messages, the advisor and former PSOE regional deputy stated that they had that confession in their possession “because it arrives, the media has it.”

Pilar Sánchez Acera is currently Óscar López’s chief of staff in the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Function, which he has directed since last September. Previously, she was also his chief of staff when López was the director of the Office of the President of the Government in Moncloa. Until then, Sánchez Acera had been one of the visible faces of the PSOE in the Madrid Assembly, where she became deputy spokesperson, and previously a councilor in the Madrid town of Alcobendas. His name hit the headlines in 2012 when he ran, unsuccessfully, as a rival to Tomás Gómez in the primaries to lead the PSOE in Madrid.

Hurtado called Lobato to testify as a witness after the newspaper ABC published that the politician had gone to a notary office at the beginning of November to record some messages that he had exchanged months ago, on March 14 of this year, with Sánchez Acera about the Alberto González Amador tax fraud case. According to the version that Lobato has always given, she offered him those emails to use that same morning in the Madrid Assembly before Ayuso, but when they had already been published by the media.

The emails that Lobato provided confirm his version: Sánchez Acera contacted him at eight thirty in the morning on March 14 and sent him the document so that he could make it public, a couple of hours later, in the Assembly in front of to the regional president, but asking for care not to spread personal data. When Lobato asked where those emails with the confession had come from, Sánchez Acera answered: “Because it arrives, the media has it.” Half an hour later it was published by El Plural, long before Lobato appeared in the Assembly.

The leak of emails

A few months ago, the Supreme Court took over the investigation into the leak of an email in which the lawyer of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner, even before being reported, offered the Prosecutor’s Office a pact: to recognize that he had used a network of invoices. false to pay less Corporate Tax than he should and defraud more than 350,000 euros between 2020 and 2021, years in which he became rich as a commission agent in operations for the purchase and sale of medical supplies. Pay more than half a million euros between fines, debts and interest and be sentenced to a few months in prison in exchange for not having to actually go to prison.

At first, the case, processed in the Superior Court of Madrid, revolved around a statement with which the Prosecutor’s Office sought to deny false information about the Public Ministry’s management of the case. But the Supreme Court, after deciding that there was no crime in the statement, chose to direct the proceedings towards the attorney general and find out if he was the origin of the leak of this document to the media on the night of March 13, shortly after that required these emails from the prosecutor in the case to prepare the denial.

The Civil Guard does not find messages on the attorney general’s mobile phone related to the email from Ayuso’s partner



The ramification of the case that affects Lobato and Sánchez Acera runs parallel to the main investigation, which for the moment has been resolved with a single procedure: intercepting all emails and messages from both the attorney general and the Madrid provincial prosecutor of the last seven months. For the moment, the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard has analyzed the communications of the second, deducing that the Prosecutor’s Office was the origin of the leak although no email or message reflects orders or indications in that regard. Only that the leadership of the Public Ministry was activated to gather information and deny several false publications, some of them originating from Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, right-hand man of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.