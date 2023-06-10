The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority warned vehicle owners of the danger of leaving compressed and flammable materials inside vehicles during the summer, especially lighters, sterilization packages and perfumes, as the high temperature of the vehicle could lead to its explosion and fire accidents.

Lieutenant Colonel Meera Abdul Latif Al Zaabi, from the Public Safety Department at the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, said that the danger of compressed materials is that they are flammable materials, including perfume bottles, sterilizers, batteries and chargers, as well as lighters that contain a small amount of gas, explaining that leaving such materials inside The vehicle is a precursor to a fire.

Al-Zaabi warned of the danger of individuals transporting gas cylinders or some packages containing petroleum materials inside vehicles, calling on individuals to ensure the availability of fire extinguishers inside the vehicle, as well as periodic maintenance of the vehicle to avoid any problems to the vehicle, especially during the summer period.

And she stressed the importance of following instructions and measures to avoid the causes of fire accidents in homes, the most important of which is the adoption of high-quality electrical materials and wires, ensuring the installation of smoke detectors and fire alarms, due to their importance in directly protecting lives, developing a pre-plan and training family members on it, to evacuate the house In the event of a fire, the need to provide fire extinguishers and first aid boxes.

She advised families leaving for the summer vacation outside the country to ensure that the electric current is disconnected and that no electrical devices are left in a state of operation and gas cylinders are tightly closed, and placed in places with natural ventilation outside the house.