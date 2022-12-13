The General Command of Civil Defense identified 10 directives to prevent the dangers of carbon monoxide gas, as part of the initiative launched by the “hidden killer – carbon monoxide gas”, to raise awareness of its dangers and how to avoid it with the advent of winter, and families resorting to using heating devices inside homes.

And it stated, in publications broadcasted on its digital platforms, that carbon monoxide gas is a colorless, tasteless, and odorless gas, and if it mixes with air, it has the potential to explode if a heat source is available, and it is considered a highly toxic gas, as it unites with blood, and prevents the transfer of oxygen to the body. body tissues, noting that it is a major cause of death in fire accidents as a result of inhalation.

She explained that the most important sources of carbon monoxide are fires, gas-fired stoves, gas- or charcoal-fired grills, gas- or diesel-powered generators, motor boats, cars, and petroleum-derived heaters.

The General Command of Civil Defense pointed out 10 directives to prevent its risks, which are to turn off the generator before supplying it with fuel, not to ignite coal in closed or poorly ventilated locations, to ensure that there is no leakage in the generator before operation, to close the fuel valve well, and to keep the grill away from the passages through which it passes. People of determination and senior citizens.

And she emphasized placing the generator against the direction of the wind, to expel toxic gases resulting from the fuel combustion process, and not to ignite coal in closed or poorly ventilated locations, and to place the generator away from family trip vehicles, and not to store the fuel for the generator near it, and not to allow children to approach the grill. During the ignition and grilling process, store the fuel sources in a safe place out of the reach of children.

The General Command of Civil Defense identified a number of means to reduce fire accidents, represented in not leaving incense burners inside wardrobes, and making sure that they are placed away from furniture and flammable materials, and adopting the Hassantuk system (smoke detector) for the protection it provides for homes, by sensing heat and smoke. of fire, while the system monitors residential homes seven days a week and responds to any fire-related incident.

She explained that the “Hasantak” system sounds alarms to alert those in the house, and sends the alarm signal at the same moment to the sensor and control center of the operations rooms in the civil defense, pointing out that this system is smart and linked to the civil defense centers, and it can detect any fire in the house.

Use safe gas

The General Command of Civil Defense called for ensuring that electrical appliances are connected to a separate electrical outlet, keeping a first aid kit and training in its use, refraining from smoking near gas cylinders, ensuring that children do not enter the kitchen, and that they are not left at home unattended.

And she warned of the necessity of safe use of gas by choosing the appropriate and safe place for the cylinder, closing the gas source when leaving the kitchen, making sure of the installations and their safety, periodic examination of stoves and ovens, and making sure to install a gas leak detector.