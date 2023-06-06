Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The General Command of Civil Defense called on all members of society to protect children from drowning, stressing that this is everyone’s responsibility, pointing out that the reasons for drowning are failure to comply with the requirements of prevention and safety in swimming places, which is represented in neglecting children, not following them, moving away from the beach while swimming, and not Knowledge of first aid, swimming in dangerous areas, delays in informing swimming lifeguards or emergency numbers.

And she pointed out that the methods of protecting children from drowning include: not allowing children to swim immediately after eating, and not to distract parents from their children while swimming, and to ensure the presence of lifejackets and safety tools, and to ask for help from those in the place or the swimming lifeguard, and to make sure to wear Swimming jacket.

It is noteworthy that ignoring the requirements of prevention and safety leads to the occurrence of drowning accidents, which are the result of ignorance of the basics of swimming, or failure to estimate the distance and swimming for long distances, so that the person is unable to return to the beach due to fatigue and exhaustion.

The General Command of the Civil Defense confirmed that leaving children to practice swimming without an escort or without a life jacket is considered dangerous to their lives, as parents must monitor and follow up their children permanently when swimming, and the General Command of Civil Defense appealed to members of society to take Preventive and safety measures when swimming, whether in the sea or the pool.