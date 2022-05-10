Anyone who already roamed the internet in the simple time when a cat still wanted a cheeseburger and a dancing banana counted as great entertainment, will know this Honda Civic. The photo of this expanded hatchback took to the internet with funny texts and was one of the first car memes ever. We even dare to say that it is one of the most famous Civics ever. YouTuber Tavarish came across the thing two years ago and took it home.

Much more than just the photo of the Honda Civic with its huge rear bumper, The Jetsonsspoiler and skewed license plate most internet users haven’t seen, but there’s a lot more to tell. The most special thing is that the entire body kit is made of metal. No, not just the wide wheel arches, but also the bumpers. The metalworker in charge was only a teenager when he remodeled the Civic.

Due to the body kit, there was no longer room for the fuel cap on the side of the Civic. And so that cap is now in the roof, with the filler tube running down into the tank. The fuel cap comes from a Mustang. The first owner used a Honda B16 engine for the drive.

Tavarish’s video doesn’t go into too much detail about what happened to the car, so we went looking for it ourselves. We meet the car in 2008 at a Honda Civic Forum† The message contains photos of the building process. The craftsmanship of the body kit is clearly visible there. We’re not saying the end result is pretty, but the work is impressive.

The car shows up in 2008 and is then dark blue

On the forum, someone is considering buying the car from a friend, who has owned it for a year. That friend bought the car sometime in 2007 and had it repainted in a darker Mazda blue. He also had Sparco seats installed. This is probably also the owner who had gullwing doors installed. The car was then expected to fetch $13,000.

What happened next to the extended Honda Civic is a mystery. All we know is that two years ago the car was rotting without an engine somewhere. Somewhere in the last few years someone tried to fix it up with a fresh coat of red paint, but probably forgot to use hardener with the putty. The pieces of half-dried putty hang on the car.

The Honda Civic from the car memes is quite rusted

But the filler and the different layers of paint on top of each other are not the biggest problem of the car. Although the body does not seem to have too many dents or damage, the Civic is rusted through everywhere. It turns out to be particularly crispy, especially on the parts where the sheet metal has been modified.

In Tavarish’s video it is not clear what the ultimate plan is with the car. When you see how they treat the car, we don’t suspect that it will get a second (or third?) life. That would be a shame, because it is a piece of automotive (internet) history that is rusting away here.