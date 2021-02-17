Deputies of the Civic Coalition presented this Wednesday a complaint against Daniel Vila, Mauricio Filiberti and José Luis Manzano for abuse of privileged information in the purchase of Edenor and requested that national officials also be investigated for “influence peddling and negotiations incompatible with the public function. The case was in the hands of Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi.

The letter states that “the business group not only managed to acquire the majority package of shares at a vile price, but also would have used close relationships with public officials to achieve with its influence, economic benefits for the acquiring company “.

In December it was learned that Pampa Energía sold the largest electricity distributor in the region to the Vila-Manzano-Filiberti group. The operation is subject to approval by Edenor’s shareholders’ meeting and the authorities of the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE), which has been intervened by the Government since March 2020.

“The sale is well below the market price that has a company that has 3.2 million customers and represents approximately 20% of the total electricity demand in the country “, states the complaint signed by the president of the Civic Coalition block, Juan López, the President of the Party, Maximiliano Ferraro, of Mariana Zuvic, Paula Oliveto, Marcela Campagnoli and Mónica Frade.

And he adds: “It is striking that Pampa Energía SA decides to carry out a transaction for the sale of the majority share package to a ridiculous price, after having positioned itself at the top of the 2017 profitability ranking with around 110% annual profits, according to an economic analysis published in a leading financial portal in the global market “.

In addition, they list the change in the Budget law that modifies the ways to negotiate debts with the Cammesa distributor.

“Edenor had a debt with Cammesa of 225 million dollars. The distributor Edemsa – whose owners are the buyers of Edenor, Manzano and Vila – would owe Cammesa the sum of 120 million dollars,” it is indicated.

And it is detailed that “before this budget law, the debt of the electricity distributors was the subject of negotiation between two companies, the distribution company and Cammesa. However, from now on the debtor must discuss the debt with the Ministry of Energy, where each case will be seen in particular “.

They also highlight that the Vila-Manzano group will take over the company just after the State takes on a three-year debt with Edenor.

The text remarks that “the new buyer share group would disembark in the electricity distribution company shortly after the agreement signed on December 22, 2020 (…) by which the national government recognizes and cancels the debt for accumulated consumption of the inhabitants of settlements and villages“located in several municipalities of Buenos Aires and the City of Buenos Aires, during the last three years.

The complaint also indicates the “clear the link” among the businessmen with “the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, and the president of Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos AYSA, Malena Galmarini. However, they ask to investigate especially the links that may exist with officials” especially from the Ministry of Energy of the Nation as the ENRE “.

