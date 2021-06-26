The Civic Coalition held its Federal Plenary this Saturday with a strong message to maximize the efforts of opposing space unit towards its leadership and its partners of Together for Change.

The leaders of the CC ARI analyzed the political situation in each district; the alliance policy, the national guidelines to be fulfilled by each one of the districts and the national situation.

Regarding the next STEP, the party authorities sent a first mandate to their leadership and their JxC partners to maximize all efforts with the objective of strengthen unity in each territory.

In this way, after what was discussed during the plenary session, a document was prepared, with some central conclusions: “That the union of the entire Argentine Nation, under the rule of the National Constitution is the necessary condition for the agreements to be generated and integrations with greatness, humility, generosity, renunciation and unity “.

And they added: “That these agreements can recover the country of the moral void, economic, social and brotherhood of all Argentines, and avoid the partition of Argentina in the face of the serious crisis in the making“.

“Under these conditions, make the necessary alliances to fulfill this objective, avoiding internal and achieving consensus candidacies. without prevalence and hegemonies“, they affirmed.

Thus they recommended to the National Executive Board that it coordinate with the authorities of each of the districts the strategy of alliances and the conversations with the UCR, the PRO and the republican Peronism.

On the possibility of including other political forces, the document stated: “If the incorporation it should be under these principles and guided by these objectives in coordination with the national strategy that has been debated and agreed at this meeting “.

The Federal Plenary, convened by the president of the party, Maximiliano Ferraro and the head of the National Assembly, Maricel Etchecoin, was held by remote connection due to the contagion by Covid of the national deputy Juan Manuel Lopez and the preventive isolation of several leaders who had close contact with the legislator.

Days ago the leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrió, did “a desperate call“to the entire political leadership to ask for” unity “and emphasized that radicalism and its party are”tired of the abuse“.

Facing the definition of candidates for the next legislative elections, Carrió asked to put aside the internal elections and launched: “If there is no call to greatness, I can mediate but they will not let me unite the opposition. Personal ambitions are higher“.

In this context, he remarked that “there is a lot of mistreatment of those who accompany us and I personally try to be with everyone.”