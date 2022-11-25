The escalation of tension experienced within Ciudadanos in recent days has blown up the plan of Inés Arrimadas. The extended executive has knocked down on the afternoon of this Friday the initial strategy of the president of Cs to remain as a political leader without primaries in January under the pretext of implanting a bicephaly -organic and political-. Arrimadas’s proposal, which shielded his figure, has been attacked by many of the leaders, among them the spokesman in Congress, Edmundo Bal, and the former vice president of Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, who have strongly opposed the proposal for which the environment of Arrimadas advocated, in which she finds herself more and more alone. After a tough meeting, lasting almost seven hours, an agreement has been reached “when being cornered”, reveal those attending the conclave. Finally there will be bicephaly but with a hybrid model.

There will be two leaders, one in charge of the organic part and the other of politics, but they will have to work hand in hand. And not in watertight departments. This means that from the primaries on January 9 and 10 both the political leader (the name of spokesperson is being considered instead of president) and the organic leader (general secretary) will be elected. But those who want to run for one position or the other will have to present themselves with a joint ballot, since they will lead the party side by side. Therefore, if Arrimadas wants to continue as the highest political leader of Cs, she will have to appear in those primaries. The Secretary General may not hold a public position or stand for President of the Government, neither during his term nor in the six subsequent months.

In this way, a two-headed model has been avoided in which Arrimadas was automatically the head of political action. What he initially intended, de facto, was not to make his new position subject to the endorsement of the bases. During the meeting, it was demanded what specific data supported the bicephaly proposal. As EL PAÍS announced this Friday, the percentage of charges that, according to the questionnaires, this structure demanded did not reach 10%. Several sources of the re-founding team also confirmed that their conclusions had not expressly included dividing the organization into a team dedicated to organic issues and another to policies —with a head at the helm of each one and with the guarantee that Inés Arrimadas continue as a political leader—, as stated in an informal conversation by sources from the leadership to journalists from various media on November 14.

The loneliness of Arrimadas with the rest of the deputies has been reflected in the support that his initial proposal has added during the meeting. Only his right hand in Congress, Guillermo Díaz; the general secretary, Marina Bravo; the recently appointed Organization Secretary, Carlos Pérez Nievas; the spokesman in the Valencia City Council, Fernando Giner, the deputy general secretary, Daniel Pérez or the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, have sided with him. The resistance of the rest has finally caused the concession of the president. Management sources contradict the critics and affirm that there is “unity” at the top.

The “entrenchment” of Arrimadas, according to various sources, has also caused the schism in the parliamentary group of nine deputies, who are also part of the executive. None, except Díaz, has sided with the leader. For months many have been betting on Bal’s eventual candidacy for primaries if Arrimadas did not take a step forward. The bicephaly proposal filled the glass. Although the also spokesman in Congress has been one of the least vehement during his intervention. The fracture is total at a time when the party is on the ground in the polls and after months in which members of Cs from different territories had demanded the resignation of the president. “The party is broken right now,” says a member of the executive. It remains to be seen if Arrimadas decides to attend in January.