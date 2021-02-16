The facilities of the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas (Madrid), headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), will be a vaccination center against COVID-19 for citizens of the northwest of the Community of Madrid, the federative body announced this Tuesday.

The Madrid government has accepted the offer made by the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, and the facilities will become a vaccination center to “immunize Madrilenians residing in the northwest of the region against the coronavirus.”

The steps began last week, when those in charge of the RFEF contacted the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid to “support and collaborate” in the vaccination campaign, a proposal that was accepted.

The Las Rozas facilities consist of 120,000 square meters, among which are the fields in which the men’s and women’s senior teams train, the referees prepare or official and friendly matches are played.

In this way, the Ciudad del Fútbol will join the other vaccination points that the regional government has enabled to immunize the population, such as the health centers, the WiZink Center, the Wanda Metropolitano and the Palacio de Vistalegre.