The city with more patrimonies of humanity ideal to visit in spring is Andalusian

Cordovaone of the most fascinating cities in Spainthat in its streets the Andalusian, Jewish and Christian culture, is also one of the most emblematic cities in the entire world. In 2018, the UNESCO He granted his fourth recognition as a World Heritage with the declaration of the Califal City of Medina Azaharasurpassing other European cities such as Rome or Paris. But its cultural and architectural wealth goes much further, making it an ideal destination to travel in spring, when its streets, courtyards and monuments dress in light and color.

Not only the Patios de Córdoba Festival, which fill its streets with aromas and orange blossom, are the main attraction of the old Caliphate capital. Among its many monuments -the first one is its famous mosque -the UNESCO has decided to mention the streets of Córdoba as a World Heritage. And it is that the network of Cordoba alley, its Jewish, cobblestones and Roman cobblestone make an ideal place to walk in spring and discover why the eyes of the world are focused on this Andalusian city. On the occasion of Andalusia’s day, we bring in detail a historical tour of the Four Her Patrimonies of Humanity Cordoba.

Four heritage of humanity in a single city

The first Recognition to Córdoba for UNESCO arrived in 1984 with the Mosque-Catedral de Córdoba. Who has been pleased to visit it will have traveled an architectural prodigy that reflects the greatness of the Umayya era. Inside we can see the advances and changes of caliphates throughout history and how, after the reconquest, it became Christianity along with its citizens. As Pray its official website“The set summarizes our identity as few. The complexity of history shows here one of its most beautiful manifestations. A living building in which the historical layers belonging to different cultures and civilizations are integrated ”

Decades later, in 1994, the title extended to the entire historic center of the city. As we have mentioned, a network of alleys that combines the Roman, Islamic, Sephardic and Christian footprint are the ideal place -according to the UNESCO– To lose you and know the story of Al-Andalus. In 2012, the Córdoba Patios Party became Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanitythanks to its explosion of color and tradition. Finally, the Medina Azahara He closed the circle in 2018, putting in value the remains of the ephemeral but majestic palatal city of Abderramán III.

Walk between history, patios and monuments

Visit Córdoba It is traveling in time. The mosque-catedral, with its iconic bicolor horseshoe column and arches, continues to be astonished to those who cross their courtyard of the orange trees. He Cordoba historic center, second largest in Europeit is an outdoor museum where every corner hides a fragment of history: the Jewishness with its medieval synagogue, the Fernandinas churches and the alleys that inspired writers such as Góngora or Cervantes.

One of the most special moments for Discover Córdoba In the months of good weather, when Cordoba courtyards They open their doors to the public. This festival, which is celebrated every May, allows you to travel patios full of flowers such as Malvarrosas, Geranios or Lilios, that hang from the white walls in a unique visual show. For those who wish to enjoy this tradition at any time of the year, the Viana Palace offers a tour of its 12 historical courtyards.

Cordova It is not only a city of monuments, but a place that has managed to preserve its essence over the centuries. Their Four Her Patrimonies of Humanity They are witnesses of the coexistence of cultures and their historical wealth, but also of an identity that is still alive in its streets, in their squares and in the character of their people. In spring, when the city blooms in every way, it is the ideal time to get lost among its wonders and understand why Córdoba is unique in the world.