With more than 3,000 cases of coronavirus reported in the City on Monday and with infections nationwide breaking records day by day -27,001 on Tuesday-, the Ministers of Health of the Nation and City spoke this Wednesday almost simultaneously. His words raised concerns about the future of vaccination. Doses run out. In Buenos Aires territory, the remaining vaccines are enough to cover the assigned shifts until Friday. Then a waiting bar opens until more arrive.

Carla Vizzotti emphasized that the country is experiencing a “critical moment.” Regarding vaccines, the Minister of Health of the Nation explained that “when the production of the batch (of the doses) ends, the quality control is done and only at that moment is notified and they go to look for it. That is not happening. and we are waiting for some information as soon as possible. We are working and we expect that soon we will have a new shipment“.

Hours later, it was learned that 864,000 doses of AstraZeneca will arrive from Amsterdam on Sunday morning on a KLM passenger flight.

Once the vaccines arrive in the country, they must be shipped to each jurisdiction. In the case of City, they pass around seven days between the moment they enter the cold store in the Constitución neighborhood and the application at the posts.

Fernán Quiros confirmed that vaccination is guaranteed until Friday. He clarified that the doses they have are those that are intended for neighbors between 70 and 74 years old. “We are awaiting a new arrival of vaccines,” said the Buenos Aires Minister of Health.

The City began its campaign with the vaccination of the health personnel -both those who work in hospitals and clinics and independent professionals-, and continued with the over 80, most of which have already been inoculated.

Vaccination of people from more than 75 years and in these hours the one that seeks to cover the strip is being developed from 70 to 74 years.

On Monday the Ministry of Health of the City had 51 thousand doses plus an unspecified remnant in quantity, as confirmed by spokespersons of that portfolio to Clarion. On the same Monday, 22,048 of them were applied to people over 70; and on Tuesday, another 6,631. Between the two days another 18,000 were applied in other age groups, more health workers, some of them with second doses.

The concern is missing the vaccination rate at a complex time: winter is approaching, the upward curve of cases continues and the health system – private and public – manifests itself stressed.

In private clinics it is estimated that the occupancy of beds in intensive care is above 95%. Even some therapies are 100% occupied, as stated for example this Wednesday by the medical direction of the Anchorena Sanatorium. These figures give an overview of Covid and non-Covid beds.

In the intensive therapies from public hospitals the occupation is from 50.4%. In the first days of April, the City stopped giving shifts for medical attention in offices (except for specialties such as Medical Clinic or Gynecology) and surgeries that are not urgent. In this way, it began to reallocate resources to respond to this second wave of infections.

Vaccination in the elderly demonstrated its effectiveness already in the first months of application in Argentina. According to research by Conicet scientists, a single dose of coronavirus vaccines in those over 60 years of age is capable of offering 95.03% protection against death. In the population and period observed during the investigation, there were 15 deaths. Without any dose, 302 could have died.

“The data on the effectiveness of vaccination are overwhelming. That is why there is a very important concern about the slowdown in the entry of vaccines“Lamented a spokesman for the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health. The last shipment of vaccines arrived on Sunday, April 4, there were 500 thousand doses of Sputnik that arrived from Russia.

After Minister Carla Vizzotti’s conference on Wednesday, rumors emerged about the possibility of two flights arriving with vaccines from different destinations in the coming days. In social networks, some journalists even gave details that Aerolineas Argentinas planes would be preparing to make these trips. From the Ministry they warned Clarion that “nothing is going to be reported that is tentative, or approximate, or is not duly confirmed.”

Finally, the vaccines will arrive in the country this Sunday. Even so, it will take a few days until the activity in the Buenos Aires vaccination centers can resume.

