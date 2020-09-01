A boy with Messi’s shirt, in front of Luis Suárez’s car. NACHO DOCE / Reuters

“I am free”. Manchester City is waiting for Leo Messi to proclaim his definitive separation from FC Barcelona to negotiate his signing and become part of Pep Guardiola’s squad. This has been expressed to this newspaper by sources from the English club, who do not want to maintain a dispute with Barça or wait for a judicial resolution of the player’s conflict with the Barça club, nor pay a transfer for the 10.

“We have not made any offer, either orally or in writing,” they say in City, while admitting that if the Rosario manages to resolve his situation at the Camp Nou and knocks on the door of the English entity, the answer will be clear : “We will open it and say yes.” The watchword to get through the door of the Etihad Stadium is for the 33-year-old Argentine to present the letter of freedom, an impossible passport if he does not reach an agreement with Barça first.

The City is chastened after on two occasions, in 2013 and 2016, Messi backtracked at the last minute to leave the Camp Nou and sign for the Manchester club. The rectors of the English team, on the other hand, do not want to upset Barça, a club of which the current technical secretary of City, Txiki Begiristáin, and the coach, Pep Guardiola, and of the finance company, the CEO have been part of the sports structure. Ferran Soriano.

Messi’s economic requests should not be an obstacle for an entity that has already studied the viability of the signing, as interesting from the point of view of the team as the club and the company, City Group, a brand with franchises in America, Australia and Asia. The impact of Messi’s image would be global and City understands that it has solutions to avoid violating the fair play financial after avoiding UEFA sanction.

The club was initially sentenced to two years without being able to compete in the Champions League, a punishment that was later lifted after Soriano’s appeal. City does not want to take risks again and, therefore, will not venture to any transfer if it means endangering the sports line drawn by Guardiola, who has one year left on his contract and they intend to renew until 2022.

He 10 He already contacted the City manager a few days ago, according to Catalunya Ràdio, after deciding that he wanted to leave Barça. The English entity understands that on this occasion, and unlike the previous ones, Messi is “more determined than before” and does not want to waste any more time or grant himself a sabbatical, even knowing that next June he will be released because his contract ends in 2021 according to the opinion of Barcelona.

Sports priority

The Rosario wants to sign for a candidate to win the Champions League and reach the 2022 World Cup in the best conditions. His is a sporting rather than economic priority despite the fact that his record exceeds 50 million net per season at Barça. Messi acts as if he were already an ex-Azulgrana, because he understands that his agreement is over since he accepted the escape clause, and no buyer will have to pay the 700 million that Bartomeu asks for.

Although there are no longer clauses that are valid for the Argentine, he intends and needs to agree to an exit from Barcelona. The Barça club reiterates that the president’s intention is to renew the player: “Neither freedom nor transfer”, they defend at the Camp Nou. Jorge Messi, the footballer’s father, plans to meet this week with Bartomeu to unblock the situation before he ends up in office.

Barcelona is urgent for the money to balance its accounts and it is not interested in prosecuting the case because it is aware that the ruling will hardly contemplate the payment of the 700 million of the termination clause if the age of the player is taken into account (33 years) and that he only has one year left on his contract (2021). It is also unclear whether it would adhere to the literal or spirit of the agreement signed in 2017, which stated that Messi could unilaterally terminate the contract at the end of this season. Barça assures that it should have communicated it before June 10 and the footballer that the deadline is the end of the season, which in this case has been August 23 with the Champions League final.

The solution is to agree on a starting price or cause any buyer club to enter into the negotiation and an exchange of players can take place, an extreme that is not foreseen today in City despite the fact that it has players that interest Barça, such as the ex-Azulgrana center-back Eric García. Although Messi may not go to the Barça sports center, even at the risk of being filed, he will have to go through the Camp Nou offices.