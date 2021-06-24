The City will enable the full presence in the secondary schools before winter break. It will be from first week of July, as he was able to confirm Clarion.

The scheduled date is Monday 5. Until now the students had classes in a bimodal system, which combined face-to-face days and other virtual days.

This step will take place after the boys from the larger courses returned to partial presence on Monday 14. It is about 55 thousand students of 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th year. That day there was 82 percent presenteeism.

They are currently carrying out a bimodal scheme (which combines presence with remote activities), as part of the containment measures against the rise in infections that had occurred after Easter.

News in development