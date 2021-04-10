After the Chief of the Nation’s Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, indicated that the provinces and the City of Buenos Aires were authorized to negotiate the purchase of vaccines against the coronavirus, the Federal Capital announced that it would try to acquire vaccines. On the morning of this Saturday, the vice chief of the Buenos Aires Government, Diego Santilli, explained that the district will try to negotiate with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

“We are going to start the long journey of trying, with the vaccine producers, to get doses,” said the official in dialogue with radio Miter.

“It occurs from the change of strategies ordered by the Chief of the Nation’s Cabinet,” Santilli explained. But he acknowledged that the steps will not be easy: “Last year all the ministers and health authorities of the provinces unified the work in the national health authority. And there is no government that has been able to buy vaccines outside the nation states, because it is a scarce good ”.

The official stressed that Cafiero’s words represent “a change of strategy in the national government”.

“One can try to work is an agreement with AstraZeneca. In the United States, laboratories already have a volume and there we will have to try to find some way with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, knowing that it is not an easy path, “he said.

On the expected deadlines for the Buenos Aires government, Santilli analyzed that the Buenos Aires administrations may provide “solutions for the end of the year or after the winter in Argentina.”

“I think one can start to think about this possibility for later, what the laboratories have committed they have to complete and that is still missing”, he said.

Santilli analyzed how they observe the vaccination process in the United States from the City: “When one begins to see a very important mass vaccination in the United States, which is an important producer of vaccines, and it may be that by the middle of spring it will already have enough discharge and vaccine production and allow us in the coming months get dose for the City with another variant of vaccines ”.

Asked about the change in attitude of the national government, Santilli considered that “they are going to try to contribute something to the public.” And he added: “We pick up the glove and try”.

This Friday, in addition, the Buenos Aires chief of staff, Felipe Miguel, told La Red radio: “Knowing how difficult it is going to be, we are going to try.” “We are going to go out and make every effort to acquire vaccines,” he said.

LGP