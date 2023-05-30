SLOVIANSK, Ukraine — A crater, the result of a Russian missile and flooded with water, left an irregular path in the middle of a street in the City. A small group of passing teenagers found it amusing.

“Look, it’s our local pond,” said 15-year-old Denys. “We could go swimming.”

Young people walk the streets of Sloviansk, a frontline town in eastern Ukraine, for lack of anything else to do on a spring afternoon. They pass soldiers in full combat gear, loading rifles and heading for trenches some 30 kilometers away, and see military trucks on their way.

The invasion of russia it has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes. But the war has also claimed another victim: the normal experiences of adolescents living near combat zones, hanging out in devastated cities where rockets fly regularly.

“I wish I had an ordinary life,” said 16-year-old Mykyta. Her days are reduced to walks with friends and video games in her bedroom. “We already studied this entire City, we know every corner,” she said. “It’s not so fun anymore.”

During a recent walk through the town, half a dozen teenagers said they mostly handled the hardships and terror of war with humor. They are identified only by their first names due to their age.

After the invasion began last year, the front lines moved closer to Sloviansk and artillery attacks began to hit the City. It is seen as a likely next target after Bakhmut, its neighbor to the east.

And yet, many teens remain there, with their parents held back in the City by work or a reluctance to leave their homes. The youth’s last day in a classroom was February 23, 2022, the eve of the Russian invasion. The authorities canceled all organized activities for the youth, fearing that a rocket would hit a meeting.

Russia bombards Sloviansk about once a week, possibly targeting the thousands of soldiers garrisoned there. One or two residents are routinely killed, though an attack in April killed 11 civilians in their sleep.

As the explosions ring out, the teens fall to their chests for safety. Then the revelry begins.

“Don’t just give us anything!” they joke, covering their heads with their hands, said Kristina, 15. “It’s just easier to handle that way,” she said. In fact, she admitted, “it’s very scary.”

“We fall to the ground and then we laughsaid Daniil, 16, another member of the group. “We need to be positive.”

Friends don’t talk much about the war, Mykyta said. “There are subjects that are much more interesting than war,” she said, like movies and music. The teens stopped at one of their favorite hangouts, the steps of a shuttered movie theater near a park pockmarked with shell craters. They gravitated towards the empty stands of a football stadium.

“There used to be more people, more shops, more cafes, concerts, great vacations,” said Daria, 15, looking at the empty field.

“I miss my undamaged city,” Denys said. “I miss my quiet life. I miss security.”

They laugh, he said, but without joy.

“What else can we do, cry?” Daniil said.

Sonia, 14, said she misses her friends whose families left. “It is very painful to let them go. Once I went for a walk with my friend and the shelling started,” she added. “I panicked and started to stop passing cars and cry and ask them to take me back to the City Center. Basically, if many bombs fall, it’s scary, but if only one falls, it’s okay”.

Rostyslav, 15, said he has tried to prepare for Russian attacks: “I live halfway between normality and this situation.”

Denys saw tulips in a garden. He cut one off, walked over to a group of girls, and was given one of them. “You are very pretty,” she said.

Maria Varenikova contributed reporting to this article.

By: ANDREW E. KRAMER