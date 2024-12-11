The Nativity scene has become one of the greatest exponents of Christmas, with scenes that sneak into our homes to celebrate these dates. A tradition that is not subject to fashion and is repeated year after year. In fact, in various parts of Spain, whether private or not, there are many places where you can see the most curious and picturesque collections of Nativity scenes.

Among the plans to do at Christmas, one that stands out above all is visiting the different Nativity scenes that year after year crown the squares of hundreds of cities and towns. In Jerez de los Caballerosin Extremadura, there is one of the largest in the world that has achieved recognition at the European level for Its 450 square meters display 45,000 pieces of a high level of craftsmanship.

The opening this year of the monumental Bethlehem of Saint Angela marks the beginning of the festivities for this town. This year they will be 14 biblical scenes that are depicted with a high level of detail. This year will feature great novelties such as the appearance of a fourth Wise Man, a scene of the Annunciation and another of the parents of the Virgin Mary. A unique show for all those lovers of Spanish imagery.

The Belén, which is located in the Plaza de Santiago, will be open until January 6, 2025 from Monday to Sunday from 12-2 and 6-8:30 p.m.although on Saturdays and Sundays the opening in the afternoon is brought forward to 4:00 p.m.

This tradition in Jerez de los Caballeros began as a local, community-driven project to encourage Christmas traditions and attract visitors. Its development has grown over the years, until it has become one of the largest and most detailed nativity scenes in Europe. The dedication of the organizers and the constant innovation in the scenes represented have been key to consolidating it as an artistic and cultural reference in the Christmas season.