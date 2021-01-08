As Clarín announced this Thursday morning, the City of Buenos Aires works in a main measure to limit the movement of people: given the rise in coronavirus cases in the district – it went from an average of 300 to about 1,400 / 1,500 in recent days – the head of Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, would propose that bars and restaurants must close at 12 at night, instead of 3 in the morning, as most of these places can do now.

“We’re waiting for the Government’s DNU. But the general idea is that. Limit the hours of bars and restaurants “, said this Friday just after 20 a high source of the Buenos Aires administration.

Thus, the City’s idea of ​​not limiting night-time traffic is maintained, as the Alberto Fernández decree would suggest. The President’s idea, discussed days ago with the governors of the entire country, was that between 23 and 6 AM only essential workers can circulate and a few excepted more.

Alberto Fernández and Minister Felipe Solá received Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Thursday. This Friday, the president would sign the DNU of restrictions on movement.

Could the Buenos Aires government also close or control the public walks where young people usually gather at night? “It is a possibility, we are going to wait for the DNU,” replied a City official when asked by Clarion.

It is expected that this measure will be made official in the next few hours and, according to Casa Rosada sources told this newspaper, there could also be a press conference the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health, Ginés González García.

In addition to the City, this Thursday two other provinces were known that announced that they will not make a total sanitary curfew at night. They were Córdoba, governed by the Peronist Juan Schiaretti. And Mendoza, managed by the radical Rodolfo Suarez. Beyond the fact that the numbers of infections there are also high, social pressure could have influenced: like CABA, these are two other districts with a strong anti-K sentiment and where there have already been demonstrations against the quarantine.

The Health Minister of the City, Fernán Quirós.

In the City they are following the evolution of cases day by day, with the expectation that the start of the holidays result in a decrease in infections. In the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health they warn that the strong increase (not only in the district) came a few weeks after massive demonstrations (such as the dismissal of Diego Maradona and the marches for abortion) and the end of the year meetings. Therefore, they believe, with the beginning of the recess and a little less movement in the streets, in the next few days there could be a decrease.

Anyway, both in Health and in the surroundings of Larreta understand that there are restrictions to be added. The issue is how far, for the economic, political and social cost that these measures imply, when 10 months from the first measures are about to expire.

