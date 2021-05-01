Two Fridays ago, in a press conference that he gave at the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education, in Barrio 31, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta showed the conviction of those who know that something good is to come and, when it was discounted that the following Monday he was not going to have face-to-face classes in the City of Buenos Aires, he publicly assured that I was going to do “my best” so that that day the students would continue in the classrooms.

An extremely busy weekend followed that Friday, with the Buenos Aires Justice ruling in favor of those claims of the Head of Government and Rodríguez Larreta himself confirming in a new press conference, on Sunday night, that yes, that Monday, April 19, the schools were going to be open.

The last Friday in April was quite similar to that of two weeks ago. Surrounded by a good part of his cabinet, Rodríguez Larreta confirmed new restrictions agreed with the national government until May 21. But the City’s position on presence, guaranteed 100% for all children in kindergartens, early childhood education, primary and special education, did not change an inch.

The decision to implement a bimodal schooling system for high school students, they say at the Uspallata headquarters, did not have to do with a gesture to bring positions closer to the Nation, but rather with a conviction that older students are much more prepared than minors to adapt to that plan.

Like two weeks ago in the City they expect an endorsement of the Justice, although this time of the Supreme Court, the highest court. The favorable opinion signed by the attorney Eduardo Casal, who considered that the Government’s DNU to suspend face-to-face classes in the City is unconstitutional, represents an endorsement that, beyond not being binding for the Court, serves as a favorable precedent for Buenos Aires interests .

Larreta repeated the word several times during his speech “autonomy”. Buenos Aires sources consider it central with a view to the decision made by the Court. They understand that, even in a pandemic context, Nation does not have constitutional powers to decide on the subject classes in the City.

In that line, consider that the Court will guarantee the independence of the City to support face-to-face classes. And while Larreta assures that his decision “is based on data”, internally in the City they handle a “data” that encourages them: that the ruling is almost sealed and there is a majority of three judges who support the position of the Buenos Aires administration.

It is surprising, however, that the formal decision is delayed in time. More than one official who walked through Uspallata was expectant that a last-minute resolution could still emerge, either on Friday or even on the weekend, although the most feasible, they believe, is that the Judges’ agreement is convened for next Monday or Tuesday.

The high level of tension between the Nation and the City in recent weeks has led almost the entire Buenos Aires cabinet to work almost without rest. It happens that in addition to the conflict over the return to classes, in these days the hearing between both parties for the withdrawal of co-participation was held in Court, and other fronts of dispute were opened: The Buenos Aires Justice declared unconstitutional, on consecutive days, the law that allowed the sale of land in Costa Salguero for the development of real estate projects, and the tax on credit card stamps applied by the Larreta government in response to the loss of resources due to the funds that it resigned due to the pruning of resources.

“Politics put the tail in,” they say on those setbacks to the Buenosairean government, originated as a result of denunciations of legislators of the Front of All. And they complain about a certain judicial lobby: “It cannot be normalized that if you get a ruling against you, you get angry and go and pressure others in favor.”

Even in that context, from the City they highlight that a certain capacity for dialogue with the Nation has been restored and the province of Buenos Aires, far from the times of “political friendship” at the beginning of the quarantine, but more enjoyable than in the last month.

It continues to surprise, however, that in each of these meetings certain agreements are reached that are later, in fact, not proven. In this regard, they recall favorable statements from ministers such as Nicolás Trotta, of Education, or Carla Vizzotti, of Health, regarding the benefits of being present, which were deactivated hours later by the presidential announcements on Wednesday, April 14. “You go into a meeting, they tell you one thing and then another happens. You feel that what is being said does not depend on them, “confesses a source with close access to the negotiations between the two administrations.

Beyond the continuity of any open dialogue channel, which the City will continue to promote, the position of Rodríguez Larreta and his team regarding the presence of the students will not change. “The only decision that can remove the students from the classrooms is the one taken by the Court, in case of being adverse,” they assure, although they do not even want to evaluate that scenario and trust in an endorsement of the claim from the highest court.