The hospitality and commerce sectors have been among the most affected by the pandemic caused by COVID-19. The mayor of Ourense, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, is aware of this and therefore launched an original proposal to promote local commerce. This Friday, he announced the idea of give each neighbor a voucher of 50 euros to spend in bars and restaurants in the city.

With this measure, the councilor intends that citizens use the 50 euros in different commercial and hotel establishments to help the sector. It will be “a great economic injection for the city ”said Jácome, with the aim of “Take people back to local shops and hospitality”.

Soon, Jácome will transfer this proposal to the plenary session and foresees a departure of 5 million euros for these grants, which he has qualified as “One of the most ambitious in all of Spain”. Finally, he predicted that they could be available April to June 2021.

Ourense controls the virus

The sanitary area of Ourense, Verín and O Barco de Valdeorras manages to keep the number of infections by COVID-19 stable by repeating in the last 24 hours the 66 new cases that you registered during the previous day. The total number of infections now stands at 5,451. Regarding the active cases, there is also a decline important due to the highs that are occurring. They drop by 37 cases to account for 1,477 total.

However, the Health data once again reveals a increase in hospitalized patients, which go up by five to 123, of which 15 remain admitted to the ICU. The death toll that increases to 197 in the province, adding four more deaths compared to the previous day, This number contrasts with the 3,776 patients who have managed to overcome the coronavirus.

In general, Galicia continues to have a much better incidence than the Spanish average, but the Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, pointed out this morning that the option of a perimeter confinement of the community is one of the means that are studied. “Ourense and its region, Carballino, Verín and O Barco, have been worrying for weeks. Now also the figures of Vigo Y Santiago. We had a stable trend in Galicia that, it is true, has tended to grow in recent days ”he warned.