According to the annual World's Best Awards 2024 survey, Charleston, South Carolina was once again crowned the best city in the entire country, a fact that represents a triumph for 12 consecutive years.

The awards organized by the Travel + Leisure publication noted that these are Charleston, South Carolina. According to the result of this new edition of the awards, this city won the first place again, due to its precise combination of Historic architecture, walkability and southern hospitalityas well as its gastronomic scene.

To reach this result, The publication asked its readers to share their Reviews of the best hotels, resortscities, islands, cruises, spas, airlines and more. Cities were rated based on these criteria: landmarks and/or monuments, culture, food, friendliness of locals, shopping and cost.

Again and for For 12 consecutive years, Charleston, South Carolina has ranked first as the best city in the United States with an overall score of 87.99. “Charleston can compete with any European capital “in arts, entertainment, active lifestyle and food,” said one voter. This city was followed by Santa Fe, New Mexico; Savannah, Georgia; Honolulu, Hawaii; and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Things to do in Charleston, South Carolina



According to information from the city government, here you can visit the Old Slave Mart Museum, located at 6 Chalmers Streetwhich houses the history of Charleston’s role in the interstate slave trade between the United States and Mexico between 1856 and 1863. You can also take walking tours of the historic center which allow you to appreciate the colonial architecture and learn about the history of the city.

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Charleston’s Dock Street Theatreone of the city’s premier performing arts venues and the first building designed exclusively for theatrical performances, and the preservation and maintenance of the historic structure, Charleston City government says.

Are you interested in gastronomy? Try traditional southern cuisine at restaurants like Husk, FIG, and Magnolia’s. The town is famous for its fresh seafood and Lowcountry dishes like gumbo and shrimp and grits.