R.and a year after the New York subway was ordered to take a break from cleaning at night during the coronavirus pandemic, trains are scheduled to run around the clock again from May 17. The improvements in cleanliness should still be maintained, said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

Since last May, the metropolis’s metro system, which is usually one of the few in the world to run around the clock, had taken a break of several hours every night so that the trains could be disinfected. Such a measure had never taken place before the New York City Transportation Authority was founded around 50 years ago. The number of passengers fell sharply at the beginning of the pandemic, but has recently increased again.

On Tuesday, Governor Cuomo, together with his colleagues from the neighboring states of Connecticut and New Jersey, announced further easing: For example, restaurants, theaters, museums, hairdressing salons, amusement parks and fitness studios in these states will be able to reopen without capacity limits from May 19 .

The state of New York – and above all the metropolis of the same name located in it – had become the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States last spring. In the meantime, however, the infection rate has stabilized, the number of new infections has recently fallen steadily and the vaccination campaign is making rapid progress.