Under the surface of Los Angeles, between congested highways, glass skyscrapers, shopping centers and Hollywood studies, a treasure was hidden that transformed the city into an emporium of wealth at the beginning of the 20th century: oil. The west coast metropolis has not only been the epicenter of global entertainment, but also one of the most unusual scenarios of oil exploitation. In full urban environment, with a population of more than 13 million peoplepumping horses still extract raw (although in lower quantities than in the past) from the subsoil to the passivity of citizens who live with these iron kneads. There are countries with much more oil than this city, but there are no urban areas with more oil than angels.

“Many people associate the production of hydrocarbons with remote areas, such as deserts, jungles or seabed, but it is not always so,” explains Jorge Navarro, professor of the Petroleum and Gas Engineering Master of the Polytechnic University of Madrid. However, “hydrocarbons can also be under urban areas, sometimes in surprising quantities.” And if there is a place in the world that illustrates this paradox, that is the angels.

“Los Angeles is the urban area with the greatest reserves and oil resources in the world”says Jorge Navarro, in statements to electionomista.es. The amount of hydrocarbons originally stored under the angelino soil is estimated at more than 9,000 million barrels of oil and 200,000 million cubic meters of gas. An energy legacy that, in its day, changed forever the history of the city. At present, it is estimated that the production of crude oil from the entire Los Angeles County is about 25,000 equivalent oils of daily oil, 7.13% of all California oil production, which is around 300,000 barrels per day.

The first oil deposits

The first of The important fields was discovered in 1890 turning Los Angeles into the epicenter of oil fever in California. Armed with a shovel and a peak, the ‘discoverers of this treasure’ found a reef that turned the landscape into a swarm of drilling towers and improvised pipelines. “What had been a small agricultural and livestock community was transformed almost overnight into an oil city with a rapid boom (Oil Boomtown),” says Navarro.

Oil extraction horses. Alamy photo.

From then on, several findings occurred in different areas, from the north to the city center itself, as well as in the historic Rancho San Pedro (today located within the great Los Angeles), where the wells perforated in the 20s revealed the magnitude of the hidden treasure under the surface. LBlack gold fever attracted investors and magnatesgrowing the city at a dizzying pace and sowing its land of oil fields that, over time, were integrated into the urban framework.

The subsoil geology

“Oil in the prolific Los Angeles basin is In multiple layers of turbiditic sandstones of the Miocene and Pliocene“Navarro details. This geological provision has allowed the extraction of crude from different stratigraphic levels, ensuring production over more than a century. During the decades of 1920 and 1930, the oil boom reached its peak with the discoveries of the fields of Torrance, Dominguez and Wilmington Master-Domínguez.

The land on the deposits is composed of gently wavy hills and natural streams that descend towards the Pacific Ocean. The productive layers are at relatively shallow depths, from just a few tens of meters to 2,000 meters, although some deposits may be more deep. “The oil quality of this basin is very variable, from less than 10 degrees API in shallow production areass up to more than 50 degrees API at greater depths. However, much of the crude produced is quite heavy, between 12 and 25 degrees API, which implies a greater effort in its refining, “says Navarro.

Oil is extracted next to the houses. Alamy photo.

However, the impact of oil in the city was overwhelming. The wells were drilling in any available corner: together with schools, in rear courtyards and even inside churches. In its production peak in 1923, Residents lived with the incessant sound of drilling towers, extraction bombsgas leaks and occasional fires. However, black gold fever also brought problems: pollution, induced earthquakes, terrain subsidence and the collapse of some urban infrastructure.

In its peak of production, these deposits came to represent more than half of the oil extracted in the state, says Jorge Navarro. However, despite having been one of the most productive areas in the country, Urban expansion seems to be buried to the industry little by little. As the twentieth century progressed, production began to decline. The unbridled urbanization and the strict environmental regulation forced several wells in the city, but oil never disappeared completely. Today, some deposits remain active, hidden among the buildings of the city. In Beverly Hills, for example, there are camouflaged oil facilities in structures that look like offices or warehouses, designed not to alter the urban landscape.

Despite the decline, Los Angeles is still a small oil power. “The Los Angeles basin has housed some of the most important deposits in the country,” says Navarro. One of the most iconic deposits is Los Angeles City Oil Field, but The Los Angeles Petroleum Basin houses other depositsreal giants such as Torrance, Wilmington and Huntington Beach. All these deposits allowed angels to grow rapidly, financing their infrastructure and attracting investments at a key moment of their development.

Many of the facilities are hidden after false structures, within buildings that look like offices or churches, and surrounded by walls that prevent the machinery from being visible. In the district of Beverly Hills, for example, a set of wells operates discreetly inside a postmodern architecture tower. Others, such as those located near the Wilshire Boulevard, camouflage themselves in industrial enclosures. The coexistence of the industry with the daily life of the metropolis has been key for crude oil to continue without generating great friction. However, the trace of oil extraction has left scars in the city: from air pollution to the risk of mycrosism induced by pumping activity.

Despite the decrease in production in the region, the city continues to depend largely on oil, both for its refinery infrastructure and the importance of hydrocarbons in its economy. Although the image of Los Angeles is more associated with Hollywood and beaches, oil continues to play a fundamental role in its development. Today, the city’s oil legacy remains hidden under layers of asphalt and concrete, remembering that under its foundations one of the most important reserves in the world and the largest under urban land has been found.