Lighting is an essential part in cities. It can change our aesthetic perception of the streets, but also influence aspects as tangible as traffic or safety. In this context, innovation can play an important role in the evolution of this urban element. “Smartlighting it is everything, technology or solution, that surrounds traditional lighting and can improve it ”, says Andrés Carrillo, Director of Innovation at Ferrovial, one of the companies that is investigating this type of system.

One of these solutions, dubbed Light As You Need (LAYN), makes it possible to regulate night lighting based on people’s needs. Developed by Ferrovial and tested in the city of Murcia, this prescription Technological data involves combining data analytics – such as citizen mobility indices, drawn up using data from users’ connections to mobile phone antennas – with the internet of things, which is specified in sensors in the lighting of the municipality.

Carrillo understands that the LAYN system would improve the quality of public lighting, adapting it to the patterns of the public and ending the under-lighting or over-lighting of certain areas. On the other hand, it would also lead to energy savings that would result in another economic one for the citizen and, in the long run, in fewer polluting emissions. “The potential for extra savings is 0.5 trees for each point of light where the system is applied,” estimates the expert, who adds that installing it in a city like Madrid could be equivalent to planting four parks such as Retiro.

The incorporation of real data to the operation of the city could also be applied to other fields. “For example, it would serve to improve street cleaning, optimizing operations or better sizing equipment,” explains Carrillo. Likewise, this information would also be useful for businesses and businesses, which could theoretically locate their premises in areas with the highest verified traffic.

In the video that heads this article, prepared by The Vodafone Observatory of the Company, Carrillo describes this technology and details the present and future uses that intelligent lighting can have in the urban environment.