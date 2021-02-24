In addition to serving as a source of income, the fans who filled stadiums before the pandemic forced their players with the ancestral urgency of mass threats. Threat of contempt, of boo, of sentimental reckoning, if not physical, emotional pressure also guaranteed tense matches. Without people in the stands rarefied spectacles emerged. Heartless like this meeting that UEFA organized in Budapest and to which the Borussia Mönchengladbach footballers came as forced to exhibit what seemed like a more or less undisguised indifference so that their Manchester City colleagues painted their faces with little resistance. The match — resolved without a single card, with two crossed legs from Cancelo and as many interventions from Bernardo Silva at the far post — was unidirectional. It does not seem that this crossing reserves any emotion.

Mönchengladbach had not played in a European Cup qualifying for more than 40 years. He had never crossed paths with City. UEFA announced a historic event. But the game will not be remembered for anything other than the uncontested superiority of the English team, owner of the ball for more than 60% of the time and invariable occupant of the rival field. It was enough for the City to weave its fabric of interiors and extremes to dissuade its counterpart that all resistance would be in vain. At the forefront of the battle was Bernardo Silva, the undisputed director of the team that already has 19 consecutive victories. Turning to the left, organizer in the middle, dribbler forward or finisher in the small area, the Portuguese left his stamp of consistency. It is excellent everywhere and at all times. In the Cup, in the Premier, or in the Champions League.

A training match between City and City B would have been more exciting. You only had to see the visiting bench to see it: De Bruyne, Agüero, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ferran Torres, Mendy, Mahrez … If Mönchengladbach had any chance to face their opponent, it was based on energy, enthusiasm, physical strength and discipline. Everything that discouraged teams bypass. The Gladbach I was coming off a cloudy week.

The announcement that Marco Rose, the manager, had signed for Dortmund, his direct rival in the fight for Champions League places in the Bundesliga, sparked the kind of mild controversy that the football industry digests quickly but is spread elsewhere. condemned for being conflicts of interest. The news that their leader was leaving with the enemy should not have stimulated the staff of the Gladbach. Demonstrations by fans calling for Rose’s dismissal spread. Defeated on Saturday (1-2) by the penultimate classified Mainz, the team showed a moral collapse on the eve of hosting City. The 0-1 was proof of this.

In the 29th minute Kramer, the midfielder, gave the ball to Cancelo. The full-back armed his right hand without anyone bothering him much and his center to the left of goalkeeper Sommer was exploited by Bernardo Silva. The small ten He headed for goal without the burly Elvedi seeing him coming. The 0-1 was amazing. The 0-2 was identical, only Silva assisted with his head and Gabriel Jesus finished off.