The government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta ratified this Thursday its claim before the Supreme Court of Justice not to suspend face-to-face classes within the framework of the new restrictions against the second wave of the coronavirus, established by President Alberto Fernández through a Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU).

This was stated by Diego Sebastián Farjat, lawyer of the General Attorney of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Through a letter that he presented to the highest court of Justice.

“Face-to-face classes are one of the key pillars that make inclusion: closed schools generate and increase school dropouts “, remarked the Buenos Aires government.

In the same letter they point against the national government for “the lack of coordination in the articulation of a measure as important as suspending attendance at schools” and warn about the “arbitrariness of the decree” of Alberto Fernández.

In its arguments to demand that the classrooms be kept open, the Buenos Aires Procuratorate indicated that “although education in the remote modality produced a significant participation of students, as the second year of the pandemic known as COVID-19 progresses, It is essential to value the efforts to return to face-to-face education in the best possible safety conditions in all schools. “

“It is that the forced digitization of education has become an alternative during the period of confinement experienced throughout 2020, but in many cases it also became the first barrier to access it, “they added.

They even assure that the reports delivered by the national government to justify the suspension of face-to-face classes “in no case present information specifically related to the epidemiological situation in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.”.

For this reason, they considered that said briefs are “insufficient at the time of adopting a decision regarding the scope of this”.

“The face-to-face classes not only have a purpose with respect to providing adequate teaching for the achievement of learning, but also allow the social-emotional development of children,” they stressed.

And they completed: “In the same sense, it is highlighted that recent experience shows that with the necessary care and complying with clear guidelines, the City’s schools are safe spaces so that children and their teachers can continue attending schools. “.

The presentation of the national government

Last Monday, eThe national government presented before the Court the arguments that led President Alberto Fernández to sign the last Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that ordered, among other measures, the suspension of attendance in classes for 15 days (until the end of April) in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires ( AMBA).

The presentation of the Executive was made at midnight, when the term of five days to present the foundation expired, by members of the National Treasury Procurator (PTN), which groups together the lawyers of the National State, along with members of the team legal authority of the Cabinet chief.

Among the main reasons given in the presentation, the Government indicated that in the AMBA area there are currently more than 50 percent of new cases of coronavirus, within the framework of the second wave that the country is going through.

It is also detailed that the rate of contagion is higher than what has been experienced and higher than that registered in other areas of high epidemiological risk in the country.

On the other hand, it is noted that the saturation of the health system has the primary consequence of increasing mortality figures.

“The Federal Government shares the criterion that the suspension of attendance in the classrooms should be carried out for the shortest possible time, but in this current context, it is the duty of the State to undertake measures of this nature, in the protection of life and public health, “says the text.

Likewise, it rejects the argument put forward by the Buenos Aires government that “virtual education is not adequate and sufficient for the current epidemiological situation”, and that “virtual education brings very serious damage to children and adolescents in their psychological, interpersonal evolution. And social”.

It also rules out that “school attendance has a minimal impact on the spread of COVID-19.”

On the other hand, the Government rejects that the decree “was issued for the purpose of changing the center of public attention and that its plan to purchase vaccines against the SARS-COV-2 virus (Covid -19) “, as argued by the Buenos Aires government.

AFG