The Buenos Aires government questioned this Wednesday the way in which vaccines against the coronavirus are distributed and asked to discuss it, stating that in the City there is a higher proportion of the population at risk than in the rest of the jurisdictions.

“The Nation has made a decision to distribute vaccines based on the general population when the vaccine is applied to risk groups and, unfortunately, risk groups are not provided to the general population in all jurisdictions,” said the Minister of Buenos Aires health Fernán Quiros at a press conference.

And he added: “Everyone knows that the City has a burden of health workers much higher than the average in Argentina and the population pyramid is older than the average, and they are the most important groups to vaccinate.”

Quirós claimed “to discuss, dialogue and agree” to “improve, optimize so that all citizens of Argentina have the same possibility.”

News in development.

