Revenge porn, hot photos of his ex hanging in every corner of the city. The complaint is filed

A 44 year old man was reported for revenge porn from his ex-girlfriend. He didn't accept the end of their relationship and thought it best to fill the town with Cinisello Balsamomunicipality on the outskirts of Milan, with intimate images of his ex, complete with name, surname, address, telephone number and social profiles. An unknown woman – we read in Il Messaggero – saw everything and decided to contact the victim, which she promptly did reported the serious episode to the police. The relationship between the two would have ended in the worst way possible, with heavy arguments And accusations on his part betrayal.

The man would have attempted to take revenge in various ways, first with anonymous phone calls at nightthen damaging them machine and leaving a note full of insults on her windshield. The victim had already reported her ex in the past for stalkingnow after having hung all the intimate photos of the woman in every corner of the country, that accusation has also been added to that of revenge porn.