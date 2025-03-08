He City hall from Zaragoza You will acquire, through Zaragoza Housing, a 27 homes27 storage rooms and 36 garages in the Oliver neighborhood of the Aragonese capital, located in the Queen Calle number 9. An operation that is encrypted in two million of euros taxes not included.

The operation will allow Increase the Municipal Real Estate Parkat the same time as Service will be provided to 24 families that there were and three others who had already left the property, which were part of the social protection programs of the Consistory and that were dedicated to leave in case of not regularizing the current situation of their income with the property.

The property that is going to be acquired is different from that of SAREB (society with majority public participation), although it is in the same Zaragozano neighborhood, and in which this week has been paralyzed this week Eviction of 20 other families After the social answer and the claim of the City of Zaragoza to give a solution.

The property of social rental housing objects of purchase has been managed since 2013 by Zaragoza Housing and was owned by Caja Rural de Teruel by virtue of the collaboration agreement that both entities signed in the context of the creation of a social fund of homes provided by financial entities to alleviate the effects caused by the financial crisis and mortgage executions. The entity gave to its subsidiary management of real estate and heritage IV the ownership of the properties under the regulations on sanitation and sale of real estate assets of the financial sector.

The agreement ended in 2023 but was still alive for an extension between the bank and Zaragoza Housing. However, as of June 2024, Caja Rural de Teruel indicated its need to sell said building to third parties, which implied the renewal of contracts and the possible departure of families, as already happened with three of them to which municipal coverage was given.

Given this situation, “the City Council of Zaragoza began a negotiation with the financial entity, with which it has reached the sale agreement for 2 million euros,” said the Minister of Urban Planning, Víctor Serrano. A quantity that lower than the appraisal pricebut that it is accepted by the property by considering that the project has “a strong social aspect”, Serrano has completed.

Zaragoza Housing proves the existence of adequate and sufficient credit for the acquisition. In this way, once the Board of Directors of the Municipal Company adopts the approval agreement today, the procedures for the formalization of the contract of sale that will rise to public deed for registration in the Property Registry will be initiated, within thirty days from the following to the notification of the acquisition.