The US capital, Washington DC, sued the far-right groups ‘Proud Boys’ and ‘Oath Keepers’ for their role in the attack on the Capitol in order to hold them accountable for the “physical and financial” damages of the attack and with in order to prevent this from being repeated.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. They wanted to prevent congressmen from certifying the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November 2020 elections. A process, traditionally a formality, turned into a key day.

The city hopes, with the lawsuit, to recover the “several million dollars” spent when 1,100 police officers were deployed to reinforce security at the headquarters of Congress.

“We specifically allege that these vigilantes, insurgents, and masters of a lawless mob conspired against the District of Columbia, its law enforcement officers, and its residents by planning, promoting, and participating in the violent attack on the United States Capitol.” argued Karl Racine, Attorney General of the US capital.

Washington also brought charges against the two organizations for assault and battery and against at least 80 other people who participated in the riots.

In total, almost 700 people face criminal charges stemming from the event.

Members of the Oath Keepers on the east front of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington. © Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

For their part, several congressmen and police officers (who defended the Capitol) have filed independent lawsuits against the two far-right groups and blaming Trump for the conspiracy of the attack.

“If we don’t get a penny of restitution, the deterrent effect of this lawsuit will say, ‘Get ready to spend money, because we are going for you,'” said Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents the District of Columbia in the House of Representatives.

Although the lawsuit does not name former President Donald Trump or former members of his administration as defendants. It does allude to the Ku Klux Klan bill of 1871, which allows people to sue for civil rights violations.

The same law was used to attack that and other extremist groups, as happened last month when a judge found the organizers of a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, liable for damages that exceeded 26 million. of dollars.

The ‘Proud Boys’ grew out of far-right ideologies during the Trump administration to join mainstream Republican party circles while the ‘Oath Keepers’ are an armed group founded in 2009 that recruits retired and practicing military officers, police officers and first responders.

With AP and Reuters