The city of Udine upset by what happened to Lauretta Toffoli: stop and listen to the son and the neighbor

The crime of Lauretta Toffoli seems to be headed towards becoming a real thriller. The 74-year-old woman from Udine, found dead last Saturday by her son, had several stab wounds on her body and her front door showed no sign of forced entry.

In the early afternoon of last Saturday, the city of Udine was overwhelmed by a disconcerting news.

His son found his body Manuel Mason42, who, worried about his mother’s lack of answers on the phone, had decided to go and check in person.

The man found it on the floor of the bedroom, wearing only underwear and with several stab wounds scattered throughout the body. It was he himself, subsequently, who called for help and the police.

According to what was reported, the entrance door of the house did not present no sign of forced entry and the neighbors, around 2:00 am, had heard some screams coming from the same house. These factors make the victim think he knew his executioner and whether it was she who did it or let them in.

Investigations into Lauretta Toffoli’s femicide

At the moment, as explained by the Public Prosecutor of Udine Massimo Lia, the investigations are addressed 360 degrees.

At the moment there is nothing crystallized: we are continuing the investigations and we are not directed towards a single solution. We are verifying numerous elements that do not converge in a single direction.

The listen to you by the investigators are at the moment two. The son of the woman who in 2019, when he was 38 years old and her mother 70, had stabbed her in the street and then called for help and a neighbour with a criminal record.

The son, following that precedent, had been accused of attempted murder and taken to prison, but later released for inability to understand and want.

While the neighbor, who was at the House arrest, was taken to prison and heard by the prosecutor Claudia Finocchiaro. At the moment the man made use of the right not to answerbut he was still held in prison.

