Beyond Lisbon and Porto, throughout Portugal we can find impressive cities with an impressive historical, architectural and cultural heritage. Cities like Braga, Aveiro and Coimbra receive a large number of tourists eager to discover all their charms.

However, the Portuguese country is full of surprises, less visited towns but full of treasures. It is the case Takein the heart of the nation and nicknamed the templar city having been a former headquarters of this order. Its monumental display is extraordinary, with an interesting urban complex that will amaze all tourists.

The Convent of Christ and the Order of the Temple

Located in the Santarém districtin the Central region, is the mystical city of Tomar, founded and designed in 1160 by Gualdim Paisan important teacher of the Order of the Temple. Centuries and centuries later, that historical imprint is still present in the town, as reflected in its perfectly preserved architecture.

Tomar Castle and Convent of Christ. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Without a doubt, the jewel in the crown is the Convent of Christone of the most important Renaissance works in Portugal. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it has eight cloisters, a magnificent 4-meter-high Manueline-style window and a 12th-century tray that functioned as the order’s oratory and as a stage for the initiation ceremoniesIn fact, it is said that the Templars entered it on horseback.

The monastery is part of the architectural complex of the Tomar castlewhich was the headquarters of the Order of the Temple until 1314 and of the Order of Christ (heir to the Templars in Portugal) from 1357. The fortress has three walled enclosures, where the robust Menagem Tower. Furthermore, at the time “it was the most modern and advanced military construction in the kingdom,” explains Tourism of Portugal.

Main cloister of the Convent of Christ (Tomar). Luis Pedro Duarte da Fonseca

What else to see in Tomar

After visiting the castle and the convent, we can go down the Kill two Seven Mountains (where, according to tradition, the order’s initiation rituals took place) to the historic center, passing through the Hermitage of Our Lady of the ConceptionRenaissance style. The oldest area of ​​Tomar is arranged in the shape of a cross, with a monastery at each end and the Republic Square with the Church of San Juan Bautista and the statue of Gualdim Paisen in the center. In the southern part, we will find the Convent of San Franciscowhich houses the curious Match Museum, while to the north is the Convent of Anunciada and to the east, the Convent of Santa Iria.

Wandering through the streets of the city, we will visit other points of interest such as the Church of Santa Maria del Olivalwhich houses several tombs of Templars, including that of Gualdim Pais himself. On the other hand there is the old synagogue from the 15th century, currently the Luso-Hebraic Museum of Abraham Zacuto, dedicated to this 15th century astronomer and mathematician.

Praça da República in Tomar. iStock

Added to all this are the Contemporary Art Center, the Mouchão Park and the Roda do Mouchão. Likewise, we cannot stop trying the local gastronomic delights in a local pastry shop, like Paradise Cafewhere we can taste the almond and pumpkin queijadas and the Tomar fatias.

