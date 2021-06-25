Mayo left Egypt at the age of three; In the wake of the tripartite aggression, the Egyptian authorities expelled many Jewish families from the country; Some of them immigrated to Israel, but the majority immigrated to Europe and America, like the Juliana family, who initially moved to France, and from there to the United States..

Juliana recovered the memories left by her family to write her novels, “The City of the Sun”, and is currently working on converting it into an American film or television work. In parallel, the Egyptian translator Marwa Adam recently finished Arabizing the novel..

Memories before leaving

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, the American Jewish writer Juliana Mayo recalls the story of her Egyptian origins; It also narrates the details of the novel that she wrote and took Egypt as a stage for its events.

May dates back to 1956 during the tripartite aggression against Egypt, which she describes as the “Suez Canal Crisis.” She says that her family was expelled from Egypt in the meantime, to take refuge in France. She quickly assimilated into French culture“.

She adds: “Despite that, Egypt did not leave me for a moment. My father used to speak French at home, and in the event that they wanted their children not to understand what was said, they spoke Arabic, which prompted me to try hard to understand what was being said. from not talking to her“.

“My parents also kept Egyptian customs and values, especially Egyptian food, even though they had left Egypt“.

She continues: “My father in particular had many stories about Egypt, he was a sports person and was even a member of the rowing team that was competing in international competitions at the time, he always told me how he was training hard and hard, and he was a member of a club Heliopolis Sports Club“.

“He had Jewish and European friends; Where he loved to spend winter in Cairo and summer in Alexandria. He lived a sweet life, for Egypt gave him the joy of living, and the joy of life“.

Mayo describes her mother’s life as a woman living in Cairo that was different from that of her father, “My mother did not leave the house except with a companion. As a woman she felt more free there than she did in Egypt“.

Back to the roots

Juliana Mayo says that she always felt like a French girl, and after she moved to the United States, as a teenager, she embraced the American dream, “I didn’t start digging into my Egyptian roots until my daughter Natasha was born. and her grandparents“.

“From here, my journey of reading and researching Egypt began. I was so fascinated by what I read that I wanted to write a book. I felt proud of my Egyptian roots.“.

Regarding her visit to Egypt after this reading trip, she says: “I went to Egypt three times, during one of them, during which I visited the house of my father and grandfather in Heliopolis. Those were touching and unforgettable moments. I took my daughter and my husband there, and I also made two visits to search before Start writing a novel“.

Here Juliana asserts that her book does not discuss the issue of the Jews of Egypt separately, although they are the focus of the book’s events; She says: “What prompted and strongly motivated me to write this book was that the consequences of colonialism and war had personally affected me. Had it not been for England’s grip on Egypt and its disdain for the Egyptian people, I would have changed the history of Egypt and the entire Middle East region.”“.

“Likewise, Hitler’s alliance with the Mufti of Jerusalem and the Muslim Brotherhood had an impact on the Middle East. Everyone should understand those huge events of a historical and political dimension and how they affected the lives of millions.“.

actions

The novel “City of the Sun” revolves around a fictional story about an American journalist who is appointed by the American Embassy in Cairo to search for a German-Jewish refugee, a physicist, who has recently arrived in Egypt..

Juliana says: “Despite the fictional narration of the story, I was able to weave the events of the novel with historical facts and real characters that the American journalist met on his search for the German Jewish refugee. Many times I felt that the book was writing itself, as it is closely related to reality.“.

At the conclusion of her interview with Sky News Arabia, Juliana says that the message that she wants to present in her book; That one day, a distinguished Jewish community lived on the land of Egypt, full of life and joy, a Jewish community that lived in peace with the Arabs. “It is a pity that this scene is gone forever, so I want to tell it to everyone“.

Arabic Edition

In the same context, we turn to the Egyptian translator Marwa Adam, who has just finished translating the novel The City of the Sun. It says that it is awaiting the release of the first edition of the Arabic version, so that the Arab reader can see this important literary production.

In her interview with Sky News Arabia, Adam pointed out that we are facing a romantic novel that weaves its threads into a social framework based on historical facts, “I was astonished by the research that Juliana Mayo did over ten years, as she studied the history of Egypt and the Middle East during World War II.“.

And the Egyptian translator continues: “Juliana told us how the Jewish community in Egypt and their counterparts in Europe who escaped from the scourge of Nazism were. The city of the sun tells us the missing part in the history of Egypt and the conflict that is still going on to this day. It is a novel that sails us to the opposite side.” From the beach to see the other we don’t know“.

Translation Challenge

Marwa Adam believes that translation, in turn, aims to cross bridges to connect us with each other; Instead of being separated by distances and the rift left by politics and ethnic differences, “As a translator and a person who believes in communicating with others, I feel the responsibility to tell that missing part of the history of Egypt and the Middle East to tell it to every seeker of truth.“.

On the professional and human level, the translator bore the responsibility, according to what she says, of addressing this era of history, which suffered greatly from obscurity and neglect. The pen of Juliana Mayo is like the scalpel of a skilled surgeon who puts his hand on disease.

“This novel, which Juliana wrote in English, won an advanced position in the sales of the famous Amazon site, and won the admiration of major critics and writers, which made me feel the responsibility entrusted to me so that the novel sees the light with Arabic lines and reaches millions of readers in the Arab world.“.

At the conclusion of her interview with Sky News Arabia, the Egyptian translator Marwa Adam said that the novel “City of the Sun” is a novel based on careful academic research, “Before starting to translate the work, I verified for myself the sincerity and honesty of the historical information mentioned, and this is my habit when choosing the work that I translate, Therefore, I can say with confidence that the novel “City of the Sun” is a political, social and cultural history that is accurate and honest at the same time.“.